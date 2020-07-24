Cam Newton’s Ex-Teammate Shares Debatable Take on QB’s Patriots Deal

When it comes to Cam Newton‘s peers, his list of supporters and advocates is a long one. That’s especially the case when you look at his former teammates. You can definitely count veteran tight end Greg Olsen in that number. The 35-year-old, multiple-time Pro-Bowler who played with Newton for all nine of his years in the NFL, had a definitive take on the contract his former teammate signed this offseason to join the New England Patriots.

Greg Olsen Says the Patriots Got “The All-Time Greatest Deal”

While appearing on ESPN First Take on Thursday, Olsen said, his head almost “popped off” when he heard about the budget deal Newton agreed to with the Patriots. Take a look at the video:

Olsen might be a little biased, but his opinion does hold some weight because there probably isn’t a person in the league who knows Newton better as a player.

What Are the Details of Cam Newton’s Contract?

Newton’s contract only guarantees him $550,000. That seems almost unfathomable for a player who is only five years removed from an NFL MVP season, and who is only 31 years old. Other NFL players felt it was disrespectful for Newton to have to settle for such a proportionately low contract.

The San Francisco 49ers’ Richard Sherman Criticized the Deal

The 49ers’ outspoken and elite cornerback Richard Sherman spoke out about the deal. He questioned the reasoning behind someone with Newton’s resume having to take such a deal.

Not Everyone Agrees

Meanwhile, former Green Bay Packers offensive lineman TJ Lang doesn’t think the Patriots are underpaying Newton. In fact, he’s leaning toward the belief that Newton is washed.

Earlier this month, he tweeted:

People want to live in the past when it comes to Cam Newton. Hasn’t thrown a TD pass since week 13 in 2018. Last 8 games as a starter? 0-8 record, 9TDs 10INTs. Not saying he can’t rebound, I really hope he does.. but don’t forget it’s about what have you done lately league.

At some point early or late in the 2020 season, one side will be proven wrong. The Patriots are hoping Olsen and others who are likeminded are right.

