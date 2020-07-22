Cam Newton’s Top-10 Plays Remind Fans Why Patriots Signed Him [WATCH]

Some fans with short memories, or who only pay attention to their local team may have forgotten, or are unaware of Cam Newton‘s abilities on a football field. For all of those people, here is a reminder that should explain why many are so hopeful about Newton joining the New England Patriots with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and head coach Bill Belichick at the helm.

Cam Newton’s Top Plays of His Career

The headline says it’s the Top-10 plays of Newton’s career, but just as I was set embed the video I found originally, the one below stood out as a better option. There are far more than 10 plays here, and most of the ones, in the beginning, are runs, but the second half almost exclusively shows off his arm strength and accuracy.

The Best of CAM NEWTON || Career Montage || (HD)All rights to this video belong to the NFL 2018-07-27T01:07:25Z

Which Cam Newton Are the New England Patriots Getting?

That’s the obvious question on every Patriots and Newton fan’s mind. You cannot ignore the fact that Newton missed 14 games in 2019, and didn’t play well when he was on the field.

The shoulder and lisfranc injuries he suffered are definite causes for concern. Shoulder surgery is always serious, and it’s especially noteworthy when you consider the issue is with Newton’s throwing arm. There was a loss of the range of motion, but according to the doctor who performed the procedure on Newton, the damage to his cartilage was “very small” and doesn’t mean that he will not be able to throw the ball the way he once did.

Before Newton got hurt in 2018, he had completed 67% of his passes, thrown 24 touchdowns and just 13 interceptions. You could make the argument it was the best year of his NFL career from a pure quarterbacking standpoint.

If he’s able to play at that level, with the help of smart playcalling from Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Newton could have an amazing season and the team stands to benefit from what could be described as a perfect storm.

Newton is motivated to deliver a stellar year after feeling as though the Carolina Panthers dismissed him in a disrespectful manner. To make matters worse, Newton had to deal with the humbling reality that there was little interest in him in a trade and as a free agent.

A healthy Newton is one of the surest bets you can make if you’re for someone poised to have a Comeback Player of the Year sort of season in 2020.

