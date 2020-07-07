Patriots Veteran Takes Major Pay Cut to Stay With Team

The New England Patriots are operating with minimal salary cap flexibility and it’s been clear for months the team would need to make some moves to get into a position where it could get through the season in accordance with the NFL’s rules.

On Tuesday, veteran running back Rex Burkhead agreed to a restructured deal that gives the Patriots some wiggle room, likely ensures the fan-favorite will stay with the season, but also effectively equates to a pay cut.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Rex Burkhead Takes One for the Team

Per Field Yates of ESPN, here are the specs of Burkhead’s deal:

Source: the Patriots and RB Rex Burkhead have agreed to a reworked final year of his contract. Burkhead gets $550K to sign and drops his base salary from $2.5M to $1.05M, with $400K available in roster bonuses (down from $500K). The move creates $981,250 in cap space. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 7, 2020

There was speculation surrounding a Burkhead trade, but the seven-year veteran who just turned 30 on July 2 has proven to be a valuable and versatile player in the Patriots’ backfield. Miguel Bezan, a Patriots salary cap expert clarified what the difference in cap-space creation would have been if the team had traded Burkhead rather than restructuring his deal:

If the Patriots had cut or traded Rex Burkhead today they would have created $2,156,250 in cap space. The restructure created $981,250 in cap space. https://t.co/YtQYBkpf5P — Cap Space=$1,244,739 (@patscap) July 7, 2020

Burkhead Clearly Wanted to Stay With the Patriots

It’s not crazy to imagine the Patriots approached Burkhead with the concept of restructuring his contract. Had he been unwilling to accept the offer, there’s a chance he would be released or traded.

We quickly approaching some key dates during this odd NFL offseason that force teams to make some tough decisions with players on their roster. Burkhead’s willingness to play ball makes it a lot easier on the Patriots.

After spending the last three seasons with the Patriots, he has seemingly fit like a glove with the culture, and that’s not to mention he’s raising a family and probably isn’t keen on moving around if he can help it.

With the recent birth of his son Steel, it’s probably a load off his mind to know where he’ll be playing football in 2020–assuming there is an NFL season. Also, you have to realize, the market for 30-year-old running backs who have had a history of injury isn’t the deepest.

Burkhead’s Value on the Field

CLNS’ Evan Lazar chimed in with a specific account of Burkhead’s value for the Patriots’ offense on the field:

Would have to confirm again but believe the #Patriots’ most successful play call based on EPA last season was a screen pass to Rex Burkhead. Might say more about the Pats offense than Burkhead, though. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) July 7, 2020

Whether he’s a short-yardage runner or a receiver out of the backfield, Burkhead has gotten the job done for the Patriots. Thanks to his restructured deal, the relationship should continue for at least another year.

Also Read: