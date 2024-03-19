Deonte Banks Headlines Long List of New Giants Jersey Numbers

The New York Giants announced several new jersey numbers on Instagram on March 19, including 2023 first rounder Deonte Banks. ESPN NYG insider Jordan Raanan shared the full list of updates on X.

Banks will be switching from No. 25 to No. 3 in 2024, but the remainder of the jersey changes were new additions in free agency.

Notably, running back Devin Singletary will take Saquon Barkley’s long-time jersey number (26), which was first revealed after he signed. Backup quarterback Drew Lock will also don the No. 2, while potential starting offensive linemen Jon Runyan Jr. and Jermaine Eluemunor will wear No. 76 and No. 72, respectively.

The remainder of the signings’ jersey updates read as follows: Defensive back Jalen Mills (21), guard Aaron Stinnie (64), offensive lineman Austin Schlottmann (65), wide receiver/returner Isaiah McKenzie (87), tight end Chris Manhertz (85) and tight end Jack Stoll (89).

Raanan made sure to point out that, as always, these numbers are still “subject to change.”

Giants Still Need Starting CB to Pair With Deonte Banks

The Giants have done a good job in free agency so far by most accounts. Pro Football Focus graded their first round of additions and departures at an A-, citing the Brian Burns trade (and extension) — as well as Runyan and Singletary bargains — as the major positives.

Having said that, there are still several holes to fill and the biggest need of all might be cornerback.

Outside of Banks, Big Blue has a severe lack of talent at cornerback assuming Mills was brought in to play safety. Either way, the Giants could use another starter on the exterior, and they don’t have much money left over to find one.

According to Over the Cap, the front office has approximately $6.28 million to work with in 2024, but there are still avenues that general manager Joe Schoen could venture down to free up more.

They have yet to restructure the contract of left tackle Andrew Thomas, for example — a move that The Athletic’s Dan Duggan called a “no brainer” in early February. Per Duggan at the time, “the max savings would be $10.4 million” after March 17.

That’s more than enough to ink a serviceable veteran at cornerback, considering starters like Kendall Fuller and Shaquill Griffin just signed deals in the salary range of $6 million to $7.5 million per year.

Proven mid-tier free agents like Steven Nelson, Levi Wallace and Kristian Fulton could fit the Giants’ need and budget, although a reunion with Adoree’ Jackson is probably not out of the question.

Giants RB Devin Singletary Explains Decision to Take Over as No. 26 After Saquon Barkley Departure

During his introductory press conference on March 14, Singletary explained his reasoning behind wearing the same jersey number as Barkley and it had nothing to do with the former Giants ball carrier.

“Yeah, wearing 26,” Singletary replied after a reporter asked if he’d keep his old jersey number from Houston and Buffalo.

“I’ve had 26 since I came into the league,” the new running back clarified. “That’s the number I’m sticking with.”

As you can see, Singletary isn’t trying to make waves by taking over as the new No. 26 in New York blue, he just happens to have used the same jersey as the former Giants superstar throughout his career.

Of course, that means any NYG fans who remain frustrated with Barkley’s decision can easily “fix” their old jerseys with some duct tape and a Sharpie.