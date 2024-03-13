Giants Not Done Adding at RB After Barkley Departure: Report

The New York Giants have been “looking to add” another running back after replacing superstar Saquon Barkley with former Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills ball carrier Devin Singletary — according to ESPN NYG insider Jordan Raanan.

The reporter relayed this news on the morning of March 13, not long after NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport connected Big Blue to former Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon. Rapoport also named the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys as teams that have checked in on Dillon.

It should be noted that Raanan added that the Giants are “not looking to spend much” on Singletary’s likely backup. Another option could be a reunion with veteran free agent Matt Breida, who obviously has plenty of familiarity with head coach Brian Daboll from his time in Buffalo and New York.

Giants Appear to Be Interested in Power Back to Pair With Devin Singletary

Connecting the dots between the reports from Rapoport and Raanan, the Giants appear to be looking for a power back to pair with Singletary. The “thunder” to his “lightning,” so to speak.

The 6-foot, 247-pound Dillon knows that role well, drawing comparisons to Derrick Henry upon entering the league. Although the Boston College product never quite reached his potential in Green Bay, he still has a lot left to offer with less tread on the tires than most — 597 regular season carries over four years plus another 69 in the playoffs.

Dillon is also still relatively young, turning 26 years old in May.

Looking at the RB market in free agency, there are several similar targets that are known to be tough runners that are available, including Damien Harris, Latavius Murray, D’Onta Foreman, Cordarrelle Patterson, Joshua Kelley and former Cowboys rival Ezekiel Elliott.

Factoring in age and usage, Harris, Foreman and Kelley all profile as potential backup options for Dillon — should he sign elsewhere in free agency.

Giants Bolster WR Corps With Brian Daboll Reunion: Report

The Giants added another interesting piece to the offense on the evening of March 12 according to The 33rd Team NFL insider Ari Meirov.

“The Giants are signing former Bills and Colts WR/returner Isaiah McKenzie, per his agents @_SportsTrust,” Meirov informed. This, of course, is another free agency reunion for Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen.

McKenzie is a 5-foot-8 gadget receiver that began his career with the Denver Broncos in 2017. He didn’t last long in his first location but did have a nice run with Buffalo from 2018 through 2022.

While McKenzie’s highest yardage total under Daboll produced 303 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in 2019, his best campaign with the Giants HC all around might have come in 2020 — 291 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns.

Ironically, McKenzie had an even better season after Daboll left the bills in 2022. Under new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, the dual threat runner and receiver was elevated into a part-time starting role as a WR3. He was targeted a career-high 65 times through the air that year, with 423 receiving yards and four touchdowns — plus another 55 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

McKenzie was a bust signing in Indianapolis in 2023, but he should be in the mix for a WR4 or 5 role with the Giants because of his familiarity with Daboll. Big Blue currently has Darius Slayton, Wan’Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt atop the wide receiver depth chart, with a potential draft pick or two entering the fold in April and fellow WR/returner Gunner Olszewski returning as well.