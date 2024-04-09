Giants Announce Signing of 6-Foot-4 WR, Former Ravens Third Rounder

The New York Giants have added another wide receiver to the mix on April 9, announcing the news on X.

“The Giants have signed wide receiver Miles Boykin,” NYG digital media coordinator Matt Citak relayed within the corresponding article. “Boykin was originally selected by the [Baltimore] Ravens in the third round (No. 93) of the 2019 NFL Draft. He played his first three seasons in Baltimore, where he recorded 33 receptions for 470 yards and seven touchdowns across 40 games.”

Boykin also spent the past two years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, appearing mostly on special teams. As a wide receiver, the former Notre Dame product’s best attribute is his 6-foot-4 height and 220-pound frame.

Having said that, Boykin’s game has not really translated at the NFL level as of yet. He posted a career-best 266 receiving yards and four touchdowns with the Ravens in 2020 but hasn’t done much of anything on offense since.

After the news, Giants WFAN beat reporter Paul Dottino noted that Boykin “has made his way through the NFL as an outstanding gunner on punt coverage.” Dottino added that this is another example of Big Blue prioritizing special teams under head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen.

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan had a similar opinion, voicing that Boykin “will probably compete with Bryce Ford-Wheaton for the WR/ST roster spot.”

Giants Loading Up on Collection of WRs, Setting Stage for Multiple Training Camp Competitions

After the Boykin addition, the Giants now have 10 wide receivers on the 90-man roster, and they appear to be setting up for a thorough competition this summer. Below is the current list of candidates at the position:

As you can see, there are several similar pairings and trios within the Big Blue WR corps. That sets the stage for multiple camp battles, like McKenzie versus Olszewski or the aforementioned Boykin and Ford-Wheaton.

The draft should make things interesting too, considering the Giants are expected to add one or two rookies at this position. Including potential UDFAs, it wouldn’t be shocking if NYG entered mandatory minicamp with somewhere around 13 or 14 wideouts on the 90-man roster.

New Giants WR Miles Boykin Appeared on 4 Special Teams Units With Steelers & Ravens

As mentioned above, Boykin has the makings of a core special teamer and depth wide receiver with the Giants, if he were to make the team in 2024.

The former third rounder has steadily increased his ST role since entering the league, with a career-high 316 special teams snaps in Pittsburgh last season according to Pro Football Focus.

Throughout his professional career, he’s also appeared on four different ST units, including kick return, kick return coverage, punt return and punt return coverage. In fact, the only ST units Boykin does not factor in are field goal and field goal block.

The core special teamer earned his best two PFF grades for this department in 2022 and 2023 (67.9 and 68.3). During Boykin’s two most recent campaigns, he’s been credited with 12 ST tackles compared to five missed tackles. He has never been flagged for a penalty on special teams.

Needless to say, the Giants will not guarantee Boykin a roster spot in 2024.