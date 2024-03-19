All-Pro Free Agent Brian Daboll Knows Well to Visit Giants: Report

Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen can exploit their connection to the Buffalo Bills to get the New York Giants some All-Pro help in the secondary, in the form of cornerback Tre’Davious White.

The 29-year-old who met with the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday, March 19, will visit the Giants and Tennessee Titans “later this week,” according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Giants’ head coach Daboll and general manager Schoen were both in Buffalo when White earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2019. Injuries have hampered his performances in recent years, leading to the once well-regarded cover man being released by the Bills on Wednesday, March 6.

Signing White would let the Giants replace veteran corner Adoree’ Jackson. The move would also add a capable partner for second-year pro Deonte Banks, who impressed as a rookie.

Tre’Davious White Can Solve Giants’ CB Problem

As Schefter’s colleague Jordan Raanan pointed out, “the Giants have been looking to add at CB + RB, at their price.” Their attempts to add corner help have been thwarted because “ultimately Darious Williams, who visited last week, got more than they were willing to spend for vet CB.”

Williams signed a three-year deal to return to the Rams, so the Giants won’t want to lose out to the NFC West franchise again. Not when White could fix an obvious weakness on Schoen’s roster.

When he’s healthy, White has legitimate shutdown skills. He’s proved as much by never surrendering a completion percentage above 56.9 in the pros. Nor has he allowed a quarterback rating better than 79.9 in any single season, per Pro Football Reference.

White’s problem has been staying on the field. A torn ACL wrecked his 2021 season, before a torn Achilles ended White’s 2023 campaign in Week 4.

His lengthy injury history will likely give some suitors cause for concern, but the Giants have the advantage of inside knowledge. Daboll and Schoen know the player personally, so they’re better-placed to judge what he has left.

Given the connection, it “definitely makes sense for the Giants to kick the tires,” according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. He noted how “the CB spot opposite Banks is crying out for prove-it contract, which is what White figures to get after missing extensive time the past three seasons.”

Reaching back into the well for another former Bills player won’t be a problem for Daboll. Not when he’s already made a happy habit of drawing on experiences with his old team for inspiration when adding talent.

Brian Daboll Has a Habit of Signing Ex-Bills Players

Daboll’s fondness for ex-Bills players was summed up by the decision to replace two-time Pro-Bowl running back Saquon Barkley with Devin Singletary. The latter played four seasons for the Bills from 2019-22, the first three when Daboll served as offensive coordinator.

Singletary isn’t the only member of the Bills Daboll has added to his offense since becoming head coach of the Giants in 2022. Center Jon Feliciano arrived in free agency that year, while wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins was signed during the season.

Both are no longer with the Giants, but the pattern is clear. Daboll has no problem looking to former Bills for help. Reuniting with White would add an asset to a secondary already depleted by safety Xavier McKinney joining the Green Bay Packers.

The Giants responded by signing former New England Patriots safety Jalen Mills, who can also play cornerback, but White would be an instant starter at a thin position.