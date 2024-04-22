Jets Flipped Keenan Allen Investment Into $23.1 Million Star Duo

The New York Jets tried trading for superstar wide receiver Keenan Allen this offseason.

After failing in that pursuit, the green and white were able to reinvest that money to make an even bigger impact.

“They did try to get Keenan Allen,” Rich Cimini of ESPN explained to Will Parkinson of “TOJ Talks.” “That cap number would have totally restricted them from doing other things. There is probably no Haason Reddick on the team right now if they have Keenan Allen.”

According to Spotrac, Allen is owed $23.1 million in cash for the 2024 campaign. That is the final year of his $80.1 million contract.

After missing out on Allen, the Jets signed veteran wide receiver Mike Williams in free agency. They also traded for Philadelphia Eagles pass-rushing star Haason Reddick.

The combined cash owed to Williams ($8.6 million) and Reddick ($14.5 million) for the upcoming 2024 campaign is $23.1 million. That is the same amount they would have had to pay just Allen for the 2024 season.

Everything Happens for a Reason

If the Jets went to a Chinese restaurant and opened up a fortune cookie it likely would have said, “Everything happens for a reason.”

Gang Green turned a failed trade attempt into a rare double dip that worked better in the long run.

The Jets got a two-for-one special at their local grocery store just for being the millionth customer walking in. Instead of just getting one awesome receiver they got a really good receiver and a game-changing pass rusher. They filled two huge roster holes with the same amount of money it would have cost for just one.

Allen is unquestionably a better receiver than Williams. Keenan is a six-time Pro Bowler and is second all-time in Los Angeles Chargers history for career receiving yardage.

However, the gap between Allen and Williams is more than made up for by the additional impact of Reddick.

According to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, Reddick’s 50.5 sacks over the last four years is fourth best among all defensive players in the NFL.

Some notable Haason Reddick stats: – He's played at least 74% of the snaps in each of the last four years. That might go down with #Jets.

– Over last 4 years, ranks 4th among all defensive players in sacks (50.5), 11th in QB hits (86), 8th in TFL (51) and 9th in total pressures… — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) March 29, 2024

Sometimes the Best Move You Can Make Is the One You Didn’t

On the surface, it was disappointing in the moment to find out that the Jets missed out on acquiring Allen. Then other things happened.

In 2022 it was initially disappointing to hear the Jets were firmly in the mix to acquire superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill via trade but missed out.

According to ESPN, the Jets and Kansas City Chiefs agreed on the framework of a trade for Hill.

Chiefs receive: a 2022 second-rounder (No. 35 overall), a 2022 second-rounder (No. 38 overall), and a 2022 third-rounder (No. 69 overall)

Jets receive: Hill and a 2022 third-round draft selection (No. 103 overall)

However, the Chiefs also agreed to the framework of a trade with the Miami Dolphins. KC allowed Hill to pick whether he wanted to go to the Jets or the Dolphins.

If Hill had chosen the Jets they wouldn’t have ever selected Garrett Wilson with the No. 10 overall pick. Nor would they have selected Breece Hall in the second round. They also wouldn’t have had the draft capital to move back into the first round to select pass rusher Jermaine Johnson.

The entire outlook of the team would have been different if Hill accepted the deal. A draft analyst told me following the 2022 NFL draft that this Jets class had a chance to be “foundational” and said it might end up being one of the best drafts in team history.

The last time the Jets missed out it ended up working out, we’ll see if history repeats itself in 2024.