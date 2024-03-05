Jets Among Betting Favorites to Acquire ‘Deep Threat’ WR

The New York Jets are in the mix for a talented wideout.

Christopher Boan of BetArizona released the next team odds for Arizona Cardinals wideout Marquise Brown and the Jets were prominently featured on the list.

Baltimore Ravens, +350 Tennessee Titans, +600 New York Jets, +700

Boan described “Hollywood” as one of the “biggest deep threats” in the league. Brown is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career in 2024.

Jets Forced to Call an Audible at the Line of Scrimmage

Gang Green fans had visions of sugar plums dancing in their heads when thinking about the wide receiver market in free agency earlier this offseason.

However, those dreams were crushed by the NFL’s franchise tag and a big-time contract extension. That removed sexy names like Tee Higgins, Michael Pittman Jr, and Mike Evans from consideration.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said on social media that it is looking like, “Calvin Ridley and Marquise Brown will be the top available free agents at WR.”

#Jets need a WR to pair with Garrett Wilson. Mike Evans and Tee Higgins off the board. Michael Pittman expected to return to Colts. As of now, looking like Calvin Ridley and Marquise Brown will be the top available free agents at WR. Next tier: Gabe Davis, Curtis Samuel,… — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) March 4, 2024

Brown, 26, is still young but he doesn’t have a bulletproof resume. The talented wideout has only gone over 1,000 receiving yards once during his five-year professional career.

He is also coming off of a career-low season in receiving yards (574) which isn’t exactly how Brown would have drawn it up.

While there are plenty of issues, Brown should still be highly sought after. The market dried up quickly at wide receiver and that should raise the profile of guys like Ridley and Brown because of a lack of available options.

Sauce Gardner Changes up Jets Recruiting Plan

Just when it appeared Evans was going to hit the open market, everything changed.

Adam Schefter of ESPN revealed on social media that Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers “reached” an agreement on a two-year deal for $52 million with $35 million of that guaranteed.

Before free agency begins next week, the Buccaneers and five-time Pro-Bowl WR Mike Evans reached agreement on a two-year, $52 million that includes $35 million guaranteed, per his agent @DerykGilmore. Evans now has a real chance to start and finish his career in Tampa as a Buc. pic.twitter.com/tj68Vk9YpG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 4, 2024

Shortly after the Evans news broke, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner posted, “Time to make some adjustments” with a winking emoji.

Time to make some adjustments😉 pic.twitter.com/HZSz8r8smb — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) March 4, 2024

Gardner then tagged Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams’ official X previously Twitter account with the caption, “It’s time.”

The only way for Adams to end up on the Jets in 2024 is via trade. So far Las Vegas has been unwilling to consider a deal for its talented wideout.

Gardner had success last offseason seemingly willing a trade with the Green Bay Packers for Aaron Rodgers into existence. Perhaps lightning can strike twice in the same place with another blockbuster deal over the next couple of months.

Okay #Jets fans, the Mike Evans dream is dead… so it’s time to pivot. Me & @BrianCoz had a healthy back-and-forth about the #Raiders potentially trading Davante Adams. We recorded this last week. I argued if NYJ misses out on their top WR targets in free agency they can… pic.twitter.com/q63uRrkjYC — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) March 4, 2024

Brian Costello of the New York Post told me on “The Boy Green Show” that an Adams-Jets trade is extremely unlikely this offseason.

We had a healthy back-and-forth talking through what it would require to pull off a trade. At the end of the day if the Raiders fail to bring in a quality quarterback that could make things interesting.

Adams by all accounts seems to be enjoying his time with the Raiders, but he also reiterated his desire to win. The Raiders are in a bit of a transition with a new regime coming in and it is very much TBD what they become in 2024.