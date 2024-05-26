Browns Would Consider Acquiring Former Deshaun Watson Teammate

If Deshaun Watson urges the Cleveland Browns to sign his former college teammate Hunter Renfrow, the team would at least consider bringing him in.

Watson and Renfrow teamed up at Clemson, notably connecting on a last-second touchdown in the National Championship game. Renfrow is a free agent, and his name has been mentioned as a potential target for the Browns.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com believes the team will consider bringing in Renfrow if his former QB requests it.

“Renfrow excelled with Watson at Clemson, catching the game-winning TD pass against Alabama with 1 second left for the national title. If Watson feels strongly about acquiring Renfrow, the Browns would at least consider it,” Cabot said in her latest Q&A column.

Renfrow made the Pro Bowl in 2021 but has had a rough stretch. He’s notched just 585 yards and two touchdowns over the past two seasons. Renfrow’s best year came during his Pro Bowl campaign. He snagged 103 catches for 1,038 yards and 9 touchdowns.

Hunter Renfrow Has Spoken Glowingly About Deshaun Watson

Watson and Renfrow seem to have a solid relationship. The 28-year-old receiver has spoken glowingly about Watson since leaving Clemson.

“You see the big moments, especially fans see the big moments and see us on the mountaintop, but it’s all about the climb,” Renfrow told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in 2019. “Whether I’m playing football or in business or just in a regular job, you’ve got to come to work and try to get better every day. And he was the epitome of that. That’s why it was so fun to be around him.

“You can see why he has success on the field. Every practice, every day, he’s trying to get better. He’s trying to pick up on something new he didn’t see the day before — whether on film or on the field. And that’s what makes him so special.”

Renfrow isn’t the first former Watson target the Browns have been linked to. Cleveland appeared to be in the mix for DeAndre Hopkins last offseason, but he ultimately signed with the Tennessee Titans. Hopkins and Watson had an elite connection during their time with the Houston Texans.

Browns Expect Receivers to Take Leap

The Browns did not stand pat at receiver this offseason. The most notable move was a trade for Jerry Jeudy. The former first-round pick needed a change of scenery after four seasons with the Denver Broncos. The Browns quickly extended Jeudy after the trade, making him a key part of the future.

Jeudy joins Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore in the pass-catching corps. Cooper racked up 1,250 yards on 72 catches last season on the way to a Pro Bowl selection. His standout performance came on Christmas Eve against the Texans. He caught 11 passes for 265 yards — a franchise single-game record.

Moore (59 catches, 640 yards) posted career-highs last season, but the Browns expect more out of him, David Bell and Cedric Tillman.

“The Browns will always explore every opportunity to upgrade their talent, but they seem pretty happy with their receiving corps as it stands,” Cabot said. “They expect receivers such as Elijah Moore, David Bell and Cedric Tillman to flourish with Watson and make more of an impact. Moore hit some career numbers, but the Browns believe there’s more where that came from.”

Cleveland has added some further depth this offseason. The Browns drafted Jamari Thrash in the fifth round. He notched 63 receptions for 858 receiving yards (13.6 per) and 6 touchdowns during his final year at Louisville. Cleveland also added Jalen Camp, Matt Landers and Ahmarean Brown.