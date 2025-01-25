Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Finally Makes Brian Schottenheimer Announcement

If you are a Cowboys fan hoping that the last few days would provide some relief from the impending doom that lingered over the franchise–that the team would hire the ever-uninspiring offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to be the next head coach–it turns out that relief is not coming.

There were whispers about Pete Carroll before he took the Raiders job. There were whispers about Rich Bisaccia of the Packers. There was a distant hope that maybe Deion Sanders could come back into play. But no. It’s Schottenheimer.

Thus spake Jerry Jones to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, on Twitter/X on Friday night: “Cowboys are hiring offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer as their new head coach, Jerry Jones tells ESPN. ‘Brian Schottenheimer is known as a career assistant,’ Jones said. ‘He ain’t Brian no more. He is now known as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.'”

Schottenheimer is, as Jones states, now the head coach of the Cowboys. His first name, however, will remain Brian.

Cowboys Get a Career Assistant

To be clear, the Cowboys conducted a three-week search that produced interviews with Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, himself a former Cowboys OC, plus interviews with Seahawks assistant Leslie Frazier and ex-Jets coach Robert Saleh.

They did not formally announce any other interviews. Instead, they hired a guy who received absolutely no interest as a head-coaching candidate from any other team. They truly got a coach no one wanted.

Schottenheimer is an experienced coach. He is just 51 years old but as the son of former head coach Marty Schottenheimer, he was given opportunities to get into the sport early. He was an assistant with the Rams as far back as 1997, when he was just 24.

Schottenheimer has never been a head coach but he has spent 14 years as an offensive coordinator, including the last two for Dallas. He’s spent eight years as a quarterbacks coach and was in the collegiate ranks for three seasons. He spent one year, 2022, as a consultant for the Cowboys.

And now, he’s the next Cowboys head coach.