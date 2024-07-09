Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb Drops Blunt Response on Contract Talks

CeeDee Lamb isn’t answering any questions about contract talks with the Dallas Cowboys.

With the two sides still yet to come to an agreement on a new deal with Lamb entering the final year of his rookie contract, the star receiver made it clear he’s not talking about contract negotiations in a tweet on social media. The social media post was made in response to a tweet from Blogging the Boys’ Brandon Loree. Loree made reference to Lamb’s upcoming youth football camp while also mentioning how it could be a chance for Lamb to answer questions about his current contract situation.

That doesn’t appear to be happening, as Lamb makes clear.

“I’m not speaking about any contract negotiations, if that’s your questions,” wrote Lamb on Monday, July 8. “You’ll get 0 answers. It’s about the kids.”

CeeDee Lamb Expected to Miss Training Camp While Seeking New Deal

The youth football camp is scheduled to take place July 9, 10 and the 20. Training camp is due to begin on July 25 and Lamb is expected to miss training camp as he seeks a new contract, according to Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News. The 25-year-old receiver was also absent from the team’s mandatory minicamp back in June. His absence resulted in more than $100,000 in fines.

Lamb is set to earn $17.99 million during the fifth year of his rookie contract this season. That makes him the 15th-highest paid receiver in the NFL for the 2024 season.

The 25-year-old receiver is coming off of the best season of his career, leading the NFL with 135 catches for 1,749 receiving yards to go along with 12 touchdowns. Not only did he post his third consecutive Pro Bowl campaign, he notched his first-ever First-team All-Pro selection as a result of his banner year.

Cowboys Will Likely Have to Sign CeeDee Lamb to Record-Breaking Deal

However, there has been little progress on contract talks between both sides, as Watkins notes. What may be further complicating matters is that Lamb has previously said he “ideally” wants to be the highest-paid receiver in the NFL. The problem is, Justin Jefferson just reset the market with his recent deal with the Minnesota Vikings after signing a four-year, $140 million deal. That will pay Jefferson $35 million per year — a record for receivers — which means Lamb’s new deal will likely have to exceed that.

That’s not even mentioning that the Cowboys still have to get deals done with other star players such as quarterback Dak Prescott and linebacker Micah Parsons. It’s also worth noting that there’s been little progress on a new deal when it comes to Prescott, who is also entering the final year of his contract.

If there’s anything that may support the argument that the Cowboys will get a deal done with Lamb it’s that previous holdouts during training camp in recent years — running back Ezekiel Elliott and guard Zack Martin — eventually signed new contracts.

While it isn’t clear when a deal between both Lamb and the Cowboys will get done, one thing is obvious — Lamb isn’t talking about contract talks at his youth football camp. And he most likely won’t address it at all before the start of Cowboys training camp.