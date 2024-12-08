Cowboys Predicted to Add 21-TD Playmaker to Pair With CeeDee Lamb

Cowboys potential draftee Luther Burden

The Cowboys have bounced back with two straight wins after a 3-7 start, and while the wins involved were not exactly inspiring–a weird and mistake-laden win over the Commanders and another over the hapless Giants–they have kept the team’s playoff hopes alive.

For those who have already written off 2024, though, and want to see the Cowboys push as high as possible in the 2025 NFL draft, the last couple of weeks have been a source of frustration. Still, even as their record levels out a bit, the Cowboys figure to be in position to land a quality player.

If things shake out just right, the Cowboys could be in position to use their first-round pick to address one of the many holes the team has at the skill positions, outside of CeeDee Lamb. And according to the folks at Athlon and Bleacher Report, the Cowboys could use a mid-first-rounder on top-flight receiving prospect Luther Burden.

Cowboys Need a CeeDee Lamb Bookend

For the Cowboys, Lamb is established as the top offensive threat, even if he has taken a step back this year amid injuries and a contract holdout that cost him all of training camp and most of the preseason before finally agreeing to a four-year, $136 million contract with the Cowboys.

The Cowboys really do not have a long-term plan at the No. 2 receiver spot. Brandin Cooks is 31 years old and has seen his production taper as he struggles with a knee issue. He has just 12 catches in five games.

Third-year receiver Jalen Tolbert has shown talent, and will be a factor going forward. But is he good enough to be a bookend to Lamb? Not likely. He has 39 catches for 451 yards and four touchdowns on the season.

Adding a high-level outside receiver should be a priority in the upcoming draft.

Luther Burden an ‘Explosive Weapon’

That’s where Burden, who has 676 yards in 12 games this year, comes in. He had a down year but does have 2,263 yards and 21 touchdowns in his career. Both Athlon and Bleacher Report point to him as a potential Cowboys addition, where he could fill in alongside Lamb

Writes Athlon’s Luke Easterling: “It’s hard to blame any mock that has Ashton Jeanty here instead, but this year’s running back class is deep enough to give Dallas plenty of strong options on Day 2. That should allow them to grab another explosive weapon for their offense in Burden, who could be a huge steal as Dak Prescott’s No. 2 target across from CeeDee Lamb if he’s still on the board here.”

At Bleacher Report, Burden was the suggested addition in the 2025 draft, and as the scouting department at the site wrote:

“Overall, Luther Burden III is an explosive and dynamic run-after-catch threat,” B/R’s offensive skill positions scout Damian Parson said in the Tiger’s scouting report. “He should be able to carve out a similar role early in his NFL career.