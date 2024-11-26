Cowboys Respond to Cooper Rush Injury News Ahead of Giants Game

Cooper Rush secured his first win of the season as the Dallas Cowboys‘ starting quarterback in their 34-26 upset over the Washington Commanders.

However, he emerged from the game with a knee injury and was listed on the estimated report as limited in Monday’s practice, mostly a walkthrough.

However, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said that he’s not too concerned about Rush being available on the short week. The Cowboys face the New York Giants on Thanksgiving.

“He’s got some work to do, but I think we’re gonna be fine,” McCarthy said.

If Rush can not go, the Cowboys would turn to former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance. He’s served as the backup to Rush since Dak Prescott’s injury, only playing on a handful of snaps.

Cowboys, Cooper Rush Get ‘Ball Rolling’ With Win

Rush helped spark the Cowboys’ second-half surge against the Commanders, passing for 247 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

“I thought Cooper did a great job managing the game. I thought the run game teed up some completions for him. I thought he was very decisive,” McCarthy said. “Clearly, it was his best game so far this year.”

Rush also got his top receiver, CeeDee Lamb, rolling. He didn’t catch a touchdown but was busy with 10 grabs for 67 yards.

“Pretty good,” Lamb said of Rush’s play. “Obviously, I feel like we could’ve scored a lot more, but his two touchdowns are definitely a confidence booster within the next few games that we have coming up.”

Sunday’s victory ended a five-game skid for the Cowboys, keeping their slim postseason hopes alive. To make the playoffs, they’ll likely need to win out, but this was a crucial step in the right direction. Facing a divisional rival, the Cowboys pulled off a statement win despite entering the game as 10.5-point underdogs.

“You’ve just got to get that ball rolling. That’s what we talked about, that was the message all week, get one,” Rush said. “Full team effort today, as everyone saw. It was awesome.”

It truly was a full team effort, especially late for the Cowboys during a fourth quarter that saw 41 points scored and featured a pair of kick return touchdowns — both from Dallas.

Cowboys Don’t Plan on Tanking for Draft Pick

The win moved the Cowboys to 4-7. Some might argue that it would be better for Dallas to lose and improve their draft position, but the players are not buying into that narrative.

“I’m not done yet,” Cowboys star Micah Parsons said. “I don’t plan on tanking. If the higher-ups are looking for a draft pick, I hope that’s ruined, because we got a lot of football left to play. As long as I’m a part of this team, we’re always going to fight.”

The Cowboys are heading into a very winnable game against a New York Giants team that is 2-9 and has lost six in a row. Dallas is a four-point favorite for the matchup at home.

The Giants are coming off a beatdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, falling 30-7.