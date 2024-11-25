Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb Sends Tepid 2-Word Message on QB Cooper Rush

The Dallas Cowboys pulled off a 34-26 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 24, and perhaps nobody is as excited about it as Cooper Rush. The quarterback, who’s playing in place of injured Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, was 0-2 going into this game, and now, he has a victory under his belt.

Looking at Rush’s numbers, they were his best for the season. He completed 24 of his 32 attempts for 247 yards and two touchdowns.

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb also had a strong game, clocking 67 yards on 10 receptions. He also drew a double-team that resulted in making Luke Schoonmaker open for a touchdown that made Dallas’ lead even bigger in the fourth quarter.

Speaking to press after the game, Lamb had a lukewarm compliment for Rush.

Dallas Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb on Cooper Rush’s Performance

When asked about Rush’s performance during the game, Lamb said it was, “Pretty good.”

But, after that, he elaborated and threw a few more compliments Rush’s way.

“Obviously, I feel like we could’ve scored a lot more, but his two touchdowns are definitely a confidence booster within the next few games that we have coming up,” Lamb said.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was warmer about Rush.

“I thought Cooper did a great job managing the game,” he told press after the game. “I thought the run game teed up some completions for him. I thought he was very decisive. Clearly, it was his best game so far this year.”

Rush was beaming after the game, obviously happy to snag a win.

“You’ve just got to get that ball rolling,” he told press after the game. “That’s what we talked about, that was the message all week, get one. Full team effort today, as everyone saw. It was awesome.”

Cowboys Over Commanders is a ‘Wild Upset,’ NFL Expert Says

The Cowboys’ win over the Commanders is drawing attention across the NFL.

In a November 24 piece for Bleacher Report, NFL analyst and expert Timothy Rapp called it a “wild upset” and said that the Cowboys “can brush aside any talk of tanking for now. You just never know what twists and turns an NFL Sunday will provide.”

Randy Gurzi of Sports Illustrated had some kind words for Rush, stating, “He wasn’t perfect but for the first time this season, Cooper Rush looked like the QB who won four games in 2022. He finished 24-of-32 for 247 yards with two touchdowns and no picks. He had several clutch passes, including two third-down conversions that were nullified by penalties.” Gurzi also called Rush a “winner” in the game.

On the Dallas Cowboys’ official website, Kurt Daniels noted that “to say this was an up and down game for the Cowboys’ special teams would be an understatement.”

He added, “A blocked field goal, a blocked punt and a missed field goal had Dallas in a precarious position in the first half. But over the final two quarters, all that changed as the special teams units contributed 15 points in the fourth frame alone to give Dallas the win.”