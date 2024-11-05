Cowboys Dak Prescott Replacement Options

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is out for “multiple weeks” after suffering a hamstring injury during Sunday’s (November 3) loss to the Atlanta Falcons, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. What’s worse for the Cowboys is that “this is not looking like a short-term injury,” according to Rapoport.

So, what are the Cowboys’ replacement options while they’re waiting for their quarterback, who is the highest-paid player in the league, get better? Let’s look at some in-house and outside options for Dallas.

In-House Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Options

Cooper Rush, of course, is the Dallas Cowboys’ backup quarterback and, according to Rapoport, Rush is expected to start against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, November 10.

Rush entered the game on Sunday after Prescott left, and he completed 13-of-25 passes for 115 yards with a touchdown.

If the Cowboys don’t want to go with Rush, for whatever reason, their third option is 2021 No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance. He hasn’t played a regular-season game since 2022.

As for stats, Rush counts 30 NFL games and six starts, a 60% completion rate, 6.5 yards per attempt, nine touchdowns, six interceptions, 81 passer rating and 35 rushing attempts for 11 yards.

In contrast, Lance has eight NFL games and four starts, a 54.9% completion rate, 7.8 yards per attempt, five touchdowns, three interceptions, 84.5 passer rating and 54 carries for 235 yards.

Prescott spoke to reporters after Sunday’s loss to the Falcons and said the feeling he had with this injury wasn’t something he’s ever “felt” before. That’s not something you want to hear from your franchise quarterback, especially since before the NFL season, Prescott reached a major contract extension worth up to $240 million over four years.

“I’ve got to get it looked at,” Prescott said in a postgame press conference. “I felt it on the third play, a little scramble to the left. Didn’t think much of it, to be honest with you, and then on the next play — throwing the stop route — pulled something. It was something I’d never felt. Tried to walk on it at that point, and then saw the medical team and asked if I could make it worse. At that point, they said I wouldn’t be able to protect myself, and they made the call to pull me out.”

The Cowboys have now dropped three games in a row to go to 3-5 for the season. They could still make the playoffs, but it’s looking difficult.

Going Outside the Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys could also bring some fresh blood in to replace Prescott in the interim.

As for who’s available right now, free agent Ryan Tannehill is often at the top of the list of names to call in a panicked quarterback situation. The former Texas A&M player is a veteran at 36 and would be playing in his home state. He could be sitting at home, waiting for an opportunity like this.

Another option is Gardner Minshew of the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are in a rebuilding phase and let go of their offensive coordinator Luke Getsy following the team’s loss to Bengals on Sunday. The team will likely start regrouping their offense, and they might want to trade Minshew, which could lead to a quick spot with the Cowboys.