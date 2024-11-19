Cowboys Pushed to Make Major Quarterback Change

The Dallas Cowboys are on a downward spiral, with their latest loss being a home game against the Houston Texans during Monday Night Football on November 18.

With franchise quarterback Dak Prescott out for the season, the team has been leaning on No. 2 quarterback Cooper Rush. But, after two disappointing games from the Cowboys, the powers to be are being urged to replace Rush with another name going forward.

‘It Is Time for the Cowboys’ to Make a Change’

In addition to Rush, the Cowboys have backup quarterback Trey Lance at their disposal. In a November 19 feature for The Laundry Hat, NFL analyst and expert Jerry Trotta makes it clear what he thinks the Cowboys should do going forward, and that’s starting Lance.

“It is time for the Cowboys to play Trey Lance,” he wrote in the piece. “While Cooper Rush looked better than he did last week, he still wasn’t anywhere near good enough to justify another start.”

Trotta isn’t totally down on Rush, though. For the Texans game, Rush completed 58% of his passes for 354 yards and one touchdown to one interception, which was better than his first week on the job.

“There is a lot to like about Rush,” Trotta noted. “He also isn’t working with much in terms of a running game and at wide receiver sans CeeDee Lamb. He’s been with the organization for seven years and is respected in the locker room. We get all of that. But the Cowboys traded for Trey Lance. At this point, it’s time to see what they have there. It may be nothing, but Dak Prescott’s injury gives them a perfect runway to evaluate the former No. 3 overall pick.”

It’s also worth noting that both Rush and Lance are free agents after the season, and as Trotta points out, Lance is 24 and still has time to mature and become a great backup quarterback. So, let’s see if he has what it takes.

Mike McCarthy Says He Wishes He Had Played Trey Lance vs. Houston Texans

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy now seems open to starting Lance or at least giving him some play time. Speaking after the Texans loss, McCarthy said he wished he had given Lance a chance to play in that game.

“I think the one thing I should have done at the end that I didn’t do was put Trey in there,” McCarthy said in a postgame press conference. “I could have got him a series. That’s one thing I second-guess myself on.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, however, doesn’t seem too keen on the idea of changing to Lance.

“I don’t know that,” Jones told 105.3 the Fan when asked about a quarterback swift. “I thought Rush actually had improvement last night from the game before. He didn’t have far to go to get improvement, but I did think he had improvement.”

He added, “And frankly, there were times in that ballgame that I thought it was really coming to it. And we know that we’ve got limited time to work with these quarterbacks at this particular time, and I would look for us to stay with the experience.”