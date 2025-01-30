Cowboys Make Major Announcement On The Status New Coaching Hires

The Dallas Cowboys have been busy assembling their coaching staff this January after the departure of former head coach, Mike McCarthy.
His replacement, Brian Schottenheimer, appointed former Bears head coach, Matt Eberflus, to be the team’s new defensive coordinator, after former DC, Mike Zimmer, left the team to retire.
And whilst there are significant hires yet to be done – notably the offensive coordinator position, for which the frontrunner is currently Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach, Klayton Adams, the Cowboys have announced some key additions as their coaching room begins to take shape.
We have hired the following assistant coaches:
Linebackers Coach: Dave Borgonzi
Defensive Line Coach: Aaron Whitecotton
Defensive Passing Game Coordinator:
Andre Curtis
January 29, 2025
The Cowboys have made some interesting additions to their position coaches, a couple of whom are already familiar with the Dallas setup, per their website.
“Borgonzi returns to the staff after being an assistant in 2012-13 for two seasons. Most recently, he was the linebackers coach for the Bears on Eberflus’ staff. In between, he was with the Colts for four seasons and the Bucs for four years as well.
Whitecotton spend the last four seasons as the defensive line coach for the New York Jets. Prior to that, he began his NFL coaching career with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2013 as a defensive assistant, before later being promoted to assistant defensive line coach. He then went on to join the Buffalo Bills for two seasons, and then one more with the San Francisco 49ers before joining Robert Saleh’s staff with the Jets.
Curtis has ties to both Schottenheimer and Eberflus. He was with the Seahawks on the same staff as Schotty, serving in roles such as defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator from 2015-21. For three years, he was with Eberflus on Chicago’s staff as the safeties coach. Overall, Curtis has been coaching in the NFL since 2006.”
Dallas Cowboys Stacking Coaching Staff With Known Commodities
Bringing in dynamic, smart and talented coaches is always the aim for any organization. However, as is the case in the NFL – it is just as much about who you know than what you know.
Dave Borgonzi, whose brother Mike is the newly minted general manager of the Tennessee Titans has ties to both the Dallas Cowboys and new DC, Matt Eberflus. Whilst Andre Curtis is also familiar with ‘Flus in addition to having a relationship with Schottenheimer back in their shared days in Seattle, where Schottenheimer served as the offensive coordinator and Curtis served in the same position he fills in Dallas.
It is notable, however that Aaron Whitecotton had little connection with either the head coach or defensive coordinator before being offered the job. Yet, his resume in recent years speaks for itself, being the defensive line coach for what was been one of the top defensive lines in football at the New York Jets, ranking in the top 10 in sacks in both 2022 and 2023 before taking a step back in 2024.
