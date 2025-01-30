Cowboys Make Major Announcement On The Status New Coaching Hires

The Dallas Cowboys have been busy assembling their coaching staff this January after the departure of former head coach, Mike McCarthy.

His replacement, Brian Schottenheimer, appointed former Bears head coach, Matt Eberflus, to be the team’s new defensive coordinator, after former DC, Mike Zimmer, left the team to retire.

And whilst there are significant hires yet to be done – notably the offensive coordinator position, for which the frontrunner is currently Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach, Klayton Adams, the Cowboys have announced some key additions as their coaching room begins to take shape.

We have hired the following assistant coaches: Linebackers Coach: Dave Borgonzi Defensive Line Coach: Aaron Whitecotton Defensive Passing Game Coordinator:

Dallas Cowboys Make Key Coaching Additions Amidst Big Offseason Turnover

The Cowboys have made some interesting additions to their position coaches, a couple of whom are already familiar with the Dallas setup, per their website.

“Borgonzi returns to the staff after being an assistant in 2012-13 for two seasons. Most recently, he was the linebackers coach for the Bears on Eberflus’ staff. In between, he was with the Colts for four seasons and the Bucs for four years as well.