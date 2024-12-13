Cowboys Sign ‘Tenacious’ Former 4th- Round Pick Amid String of Injuries

New Cowboys OL Braeden Daniels

For the Cowboys, of all the holes that the 2024 53-man roster appeared to have, the one thing that could be said of the offensive line is that, at least, the team had taken steps to address the holes. There were plenty of other position groups to which almost no attention was paid, other than a shrug of a shoulders and, for example, a Zeke Elliott signing.

The Cowboys’ identity has long been in its offensive line, with Pro Bowlers like Zack Martin, Tyron Smith and Tyler Biadasz anchoring the unit. But Smith and Biadasz bolted in free agency this offseason, the Cowboys making no effort to sign either. Instead, they drafted Tyler Guyton and Cooper Beebe to replace them, and kept Martin around.

Now, though, things have gotten ugly. Guyton has battled injuries and has not appeared to be up to a starting job. Beebe has shown promise in Year 1, but now has a concussion and is likely out for Week 15. Martin, too, is injured, had surgery and will be out for the year–and may be done in the NFL at age 34.

Cowboys Bring in Braeden Daniels

Sensing impending doom along the offensive front, the Cowboys made a move this week, signing Braeden Daniels, a former fourth-round pick of the Commanders in 2023, who was with the Texans, Chargers and Eagles this year, too. He will begin on the team’s practice squad.

Daniels has yet to make his NFL debut, but that could come down the stretch of the season for the Cowboys, given the current state of the line. He has been a disappointment to this point of his NFL career, but he is only 24 and has upside.

As NFL.com wrote in its predraft scouting report when Daniels was coming out of Utah:

“Active, athletic offensive lineman offering room for development at guard or tackle. Daniels is an impactful down blocker with the quickness to handle zone-blocking duties. Firing out and sustaining drive blocks, however, will require much better patience and footwork to keep from whiffing or falling off blocks.

“Small hands prevent him from latching in as a run blocker or in pass protection, but flurrying hands and a tenacious mirror help him stay in front of rushers. Position versatility and correctable issues could raise Daniels’ draft profile as a middle-rounder with upside.”