Cowboys Looking at Surprising Quarterback to Fill for Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys will be without their franchise quarterback Dak Prescott for several weeks, which is quite the blow to an organization already hurting this season. Dallas is 3-5 for the season going into their Sunday, November 10 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones did his weekly stint on his 105.3 The Fan radio show this week, and he talked about which quarterbacks the Cowboys might utilize in Prescott’s absence.

The Cowboys are putting Prescott on injured reserve, so he’ll miss the next four games at the very least.

Jerry Jones Talks Dak Prescott Replacement Options

“We’re talking about an extended period of time here,” Jones said, regarding Prescott’s hamstring injury that he suffered during the team’s November 3 game against the Falcons.

Without Prescott, the Cowboys’ No. 2 quarterback is Cooper Rush. But, they also have a No. 3 quarterback in Trey Lance. The Cowboys traded for Lance last year but he hasn’t passed Rush as their No. 2 guy.

When asked if Lance could step in and serve as Dallas’ quarterback during this interim time, Jones sounded confident in Lance getting some time on the field.

“Let’s don’t just dismiss anything,” he said. “It’s not impossible for us to incorporate some of the skills of both quarterbacks. There are things we can do with (Lance) that can give our offense a punch.”

He added, “Oh, there is a window for Trey Lance. There’s packages that we can work on. And, yes, there is a window for Trey.”

Cooper Rush is Ready for the Challenge of the Philadelphia Eagles

Lance could get some play time, but Rush will be starting in the team’s game against the Eagles on Sunday.

Speaking to the press on Thursday, November 7, Rush talked about his mindset going into the game against Philadelphia, which will be at home.

“I mean we’re just trying to beat Philly,” Rush said. “That’s kind of our approach this week. Got to take them one at a time. It’s a cliché but it works. And so that’s kind of the goal and you’re really just taking it practice by practice, game by game and we’ll see what happens.”

Rush also talked about his longtime experience as a quarterback. Sure, he’s never been Prescott, and he knows that he’ll never be the Cowboys’ franchise quarterback. But, Rush brings a lot of experience to the table. At 30 years old, Rush has been with the NFL since 2017. He played at Central Michigan from 2012 to 2016.

“You play a ton of ball in college, it’s stuff you’ve been doing your whole life, trust who you are and the system is the system,” Rush said. “You do what you’re supposed to do. You do what you’re coached to do.”

He added, “The more games you play, the more reps you bank, you put in your library, you draw on those. So, [I] feel confident in that. Been around here for a while. Played with a lot of these guys before, which is huge when you’re out there with live bullets, trusting those guys. Being out there with them is big.”