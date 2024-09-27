Cowboys Troll Giants on Social Media Following Win

The Dallas Cowboys took down the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, September 26, and even though it wasn’t anywhere near a blowout, the Cowboys are flexing their muscles after the victory. The final score was 20-15, with both teams’ field goal units getting an extra workout.

The morning after the win, the Dallas Cowboys’ X page was filled with posts about the win over the Giants, especially one with a cartoon poking fun at the Giants for the loss.

‘Objects Are Smaller Than They Appear’

One big dig at the Giants on the Cowboys’ official X account featured a cartoon of an oversized Cowboys player dangling a tiny Giants player from his hand inside MetLife Stadium. The Cowboys’ X account captioned the post, “victory Fridays hit different,” and the cartoon’s caption stated, “objects are smaller than they appear.”

Fans’ responses to the post were mixed, with one saying, “Nothing to be happy about.” Another wrote, “Don’t celebrate too much this isn’t anywhere near an epic victory.” A happier X user commented, “No doubt,” with a fire and flexed muscle emoji.

Other Cowboys’ posts were less about the Giants and more about Dallas notching a win. One post stated, “Big Friday mood,” with video footage of the team celebrating.

Another post showed star player CeeDee Lamb celebrating after the win, with him saying, “Cowboys nation. Back at it in the dub column.”

‘Winning is Always a Great Thing’

Speaking in the postgame press conference, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was asked if it was satisfying to get a win in any manner against the Giants.

“Absolutely,” he said. “I mean winning is always a great thing, especially on the road. Road wins are the best. Division games, you’re going to add another layer to it. So, yeah, we feel great about what we accomplished tonight but I think for the fourth week in a row, we realized that we have a lot of work to do.”

McCarthy also praised “the whole team,” saying “that was really the first four-quarter game we’ve played.”

He added, “It was a complementary football game. I wish we would’ve been able to drive the ball more offensively. I just felt like we left our defense out there a bit much. We had that long swing right before the half, and then they came right back here in the first drive in the third quarter.”

The coach was also asked about the team’s professionalism in practices and how it contributed to the win.

“I think we do a really good job internally focusing on what we’re doing every day,” McCarthy said. “I think sometimes our guys give honest answers to the questions from the externals and sometimes there’s things that are said that really don’t reflect the way it is internally.”

He added, “These guys didn’t blink. They came in here Monday, and I thought they were very accountable. I think this is as healthy a locker room, leadership group that we’ve had in my time here. And I think everything that needed to be said was said. As I told you all on Monday, I know what came out of that.”