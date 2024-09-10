Cowboys Urged to Sign Former 49ers, Rams Starter Immediately

The Dallas Cowboys looked solid against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 8, and walked away with a 33-17 victory. The Cowboys also made a splash by signing quarterback Dak Prescott to a four-year contract extension Sunday morning, making him the highest-paid player in the NFL. But, despite the glowing NFL season opener, Matt Holder of Bleacher Report’s Scouting Department is pointing out a few areas where the Cowboys could get some help.
It’s ‘Perplexing’ That Ahkello Witherspoon is Still Available
In a September 9 piece about prioritizing every roster’s biggest weaknesses before Week 2, Holder raved about the Cowboys, calling their matchup against the Browns a “strong performance.” With that said, Holder currently says he believes the Cowboys’ biggest weakness is at center, followed by left tackle, running back, linebacker and second cornerback.
For immediate relief, Holder suggests the Cowboys sign cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon to the roster “now.”
“As mentioned last week, the Cowboys could use some experienced help at cornerback with DaRon Bland beginning the season on injured reserve. Meanwhile, it’s pretty perplexing that Witherspoon is still available,” he noted of the free agent. “He’s had injury issues in the past but is coming off a season where he played and started in all of the Rams‘ games and logged a career-high 14 passes defended. Also, the seven-year pro surrendered a meager 76.7 passer rating when targeted, per PFF.”
He concluded, “So, this could be a situation where the stars align given the team’s need at cornerback and Witherspoon’s starting experience.”
In a February 2024 “Free Agent Spotlight” on the Rams’ website, writer Stu Jackson said Witherspoon was a “stabilizing veteran presence in Rams secondary.”
“Most notable, he played and started in every regular season game for the first time in his career, likely the carryover from finding a new trainer and program that he hadn’t had earlier in his career last offseason in an effort to enter this season as healthy as possible,” Jackson added.
Witherspoon started his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers and played with the team from 2017 to 2020. He signed a contract with the Seattle Seahawks in March 2021 but was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers in September of that year. He signed with the Rams in June 2023.
Clelin Ferrell a ‘Veteran Backup’ Option for the Cowboys in 2025 Free Agency
In the Bleacher Report feature, Holder suggested the Cowboys pick up Clelin Ferrell of the Washington Commanders in 2025 free agency, if Ferrell is available.
“DeMarcus Lawrence is entering a contract year and turns 33 in April. Dallas also has several other impending free agents, including Zack Martin, so there’s a good chance this is Lawrence’s last season with the club,” Holder noted. “While the hope is that 2024 second-round pick Marshawn Kneeland can step up and replace the veteran in the starting lineup next year, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to add Ferrell as an insurance policy and cheaper free agent.”
He added, “If Kneeland isn’t ready, Ferrell can contribute on early downs while the Western Michigan product comes off the bench in passing situations. Worst case, the defense has a veteran backup it can rely on.”
