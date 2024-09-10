Cowboys Urged to Sign Former 49ers, Rams Starter Immediately

The Dallas Cowboys looked solid against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 8, and walked away with a 33-17 victory. The Cowboys also made a splash by signing quarterback Dak Prescott to a four-year contract extension Sunday morning, making him the highest-paid player in the NFL. But, despite the glowing NFL season opener, Matt Holder of Bleacher Report’s Scouting Department is pointing out a few areas where the Cowboys could get some help.

It’s ‘Perplexing’ That Ahkello Witherspoon is Still Available

In a September 9 piece about prioritizing every roster’s biggest weaknesses before Week 2, Holder raved about the Cowboys, calling their matchup against the Browns a “strong performance.” With that said, Holder currently says he believes the Cowboys’ biggest weakness is at center, followed by left tackle, running back, linebacker and second cornerback.

For immediate relief, Holder suggests the Cowboys sign cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon to the roster “now.”

“As mentioned last week, the Cowboys could use some experienced help at cornerback with DaRon Bland beginning the season on injured reserve. Meanwhile, it’s pretty perplexing that Witherspoon is still available,” he noted of the free agent. “He’s had injury issues in the past but is coming off a season where he played and started in all of the Rams‘ games and logged a career-high 14 passes defended. Also, the seven-year pro surrendered a meager 76.7 passer rating when targeted, per PFF.”