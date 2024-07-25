Cowboys Send Clear Message to Dak Prescott on Contract Extension

The Dallas Cowboys remain confident that Dak Prescott’s tenure with the franchise will continue beyond this season, even though they have yet to finalize a contract extension with their star quarterback.

Prescott is heading into the final year of the four-year, $160 million deal he signed with the Cowboys in 2021. If Dallas doesn’t reach an extension with Prescott, he’ll be a free agent next offseason.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it a point while addressing the media on Thursday, July 25, that this will not be Prescott’s final season in a Dallas uniform.

“I don’t think so,” Jones said. “Just to be very specific, I do not think that this will be his last year with the Cowboys at all. … It’s pretty clear, I think, I wouldn’t say it if it hadn’t been clear, of how much we appreciate what Dak Prescott has meant to this team in a positive way. And that the players do play better when he’s out there. He does make his teammates play at a higher level. There’s no question about it. So, I’m right there in line with his best fan.

“But believe it or not, in my life, I’ve had a lot of things I wanted that I couldn’t get because I couldn’t afford it. Now, have I learned to live with that in 80-something years? You bet I have, and life does go on. And sometimes when you get a bump like that, you turn around and do better than you would have had you got what you wanted. You’d have never known it had you not had to go get there.”

Dak Prescott Not Worried About Contract Situation

Postseason success had eluded Prescott, but he’s been among the league’s best passers in recent years. Last season, he topped the NFL in completions (410) and touchdown passes (36), amassing 4,516 passing yards. Prescott finished second in MVP voting.

Prescott has maintained that his contract situation is not keeping him up at night. He wants to be with the Cowboys but also isn’t concerned if he has to take his talents to another franchise.

“I’m gonna say it. I want to be here, but when you look up—all the great QBs I watched played for other teams. That’s not something to fear,” Prescott said on Thursday. “It may be a reality for me one day. It may not be my decision.”

It’s an insightful answer from Prescott and pressures Jones and Co. to get a deal done. If Prescott puts up another monster season, he’ll surely have suitors in free agency who would be willing to make him among the top-paid passers in the league.

Dak Prescott Wants Cowboys Teammates to Get Paid

Prescott is not the only player the Cowboys are in contract talks with. Young stars Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb are also in line for lucrative contract extensions. Both could potentially reset the bar for non-quarterback contracts.

“Those guys need to get paid and get their money. I’ve gotten a contract, and so the last thing I’m going to ask them to do is to take less,” Prescott said. “But this is a two-way street when you’re talking about contracts. I’ve gotten older. I’ve got a decision in this thing, so it’s not just one way here. As I said, it’s about my agent and Jerry and those guys getting together and talking. They understand where I am. I understand where they are. From there, that’ll get handled.

“But those young guys damn sure need to get taken care of, and if they get the biggest contracts, I’m a fan of it.”

Lamb is currently holding out for a new contract and hasn’t reported to training camp.