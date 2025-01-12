Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Responds to Cooper Rush’s Potential Farewell

Dak Prescott sent a message of support to his Dallas Cowboys backup, Cooper Rush, as Rush celebrated the milestone of wrapping up his eighth NFL season.

Rush started a career-high eight games in relief of Prescott, who suffered a season-ending hamstring injury in Week 9. Rush played well, passing for 1,844 yards, 12 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

With the season wrapped up, Rush posted photos of his season on social media.

“Thanks to everyone for an unforgettable year 8,” Rush wrote.

The post garnered a lot of attention, including from Prescott, who weighed in with a comment for his backup quarterback.

“Red! My (expletive) Guy!” Prescott commented.

Cooper Rush’s Future With Cowboys Uncertain

It’s a small gesture from Prescott, but it shows the camaraderie between the two Dallas quarterbacks. Prescott and Rush have been teammates for years, but Rush’s future with the Cowboys is uncertain.

Rush signed a two-year deal with the Cowboys heading into the 2023 season but will be a free agent this offseason.

“You’ve got two left only, and that’s all you’re promised and, as a backup, you go through stints where you won’t play for a while,” Rush said before Week 17. “You cherish all these moments. You really enjoy it and, I think I’ve said it before, enjoying getting to go out there and play. … I don’t think the future is the driver because you always have something to prove.”

While Rush is unlikely to land a starting opportunity somewhere, he’s proved that he can be a serviceable backup during his time with the Cowboys. He’s gone 9-5 in his career as the starter — all with Dallas — passing for 3,463 yards, 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Rush did not start the final game of the season, with the Cowboys wanting to see what they had in Trey Lance. The former No. 3 overall pick passed for 244 yards in a 23-19 loss to the Washington Commanders. Lance will also be a free agent this offseason.

Prescott is locked in as Dallas’s franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future. Prior to the season, he signed a four-year, $240 million contract extension that made him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

Before the injury, Prescott passed for 1,978 yards, 11 interceptions and eight interceptions.

Cowboys Still Deciding on Coach Mike McCarthy

The Cowboys have some big decisions to make this offseason but it starts with head coach Mike McCarthy. His contract is up and the sides have been discussing his future as the leader in Dallas.

McCarthy’s contract expires on Jan. 14, allowing him to negotiate with any interested team. The Bears already put in an interview request for McCarthy, which was shot down by the Cowboys. The move indicates that Dallas will likely try to bring McCarthy back for another run. However, the team has yet to announce a move.

McCarthy and the Cowboys are coming off a disappointing 7-10 season, falling short of expectations after years of regular-season success. He had previously guided Dallas to three straight 12-win seasons, but the team managed just one playoff victory.

The lack of postseason success has become a recurring issue, raising questions about whether the Cowboys can take the next step under McCarthy’s leadership.