Concerning Photo of Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Sparks Questions [LOOK]

Dak Prescott’s standoff with the Dallas Cowboys over a new contract just got a lot more interesting as the quarterback was spotted in a walking boot. NFL reporter Dov Kleiman reposted a viral photo of Prescott wearing a walking boot on his right foot.



𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: #Cowboys QB Dak Prescott was seen walking in a boot. There were rumors over the last couple days that he is not 100% and had to get a MRI… pic.twitter.com/G9fxuXHJkI — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 4, 2024

League insiders quickly reported that Prescott is dealing with a minor foot injury.

“Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, spotted here in a protective walking boot, is dealing with a very minor foot sprain and has been for a few days,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport detailed in a July 4, 2024, message on X. “It’s not considered to be anything that should affect his preparation for 2024.”

DallasCowboys.com’s Nick Harris also weighed in on the Prescott photo. The consensus is that Prescott’s injury is not anything serious, but it is less than ideal for fans to see the Cowboys star quarterback in a walking boot less than one month before training camp begins.

“Me and @JoeJHoyt had a conversation about Dak wearing flat bottom shoes during minicamp, but I honestly haven’t thought much of it since,” Harris said in a July 4 X post. “Dak has been known to exchange the cleats for those when he has some foot/ankle discomfort.”

Dak Prescott Attempted to Calm Cowboys Fans’ Fears

Prescott attempted to calm any concerns about his health. The star quarterback told Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. that he has worn the walking boot when he goes fishing as a precaution since sustaining a season-ending ankle injury in 2020.

Prescott has battled a series of injuries in recent years but was able to play all 17 games for Dallas in 2023. The quarterback missed five games for the Cowboys during the previous season.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s Next Contract Is Projected to Be a 4-Year, $212 Million Deal

The Cowboys and Prescott have yet to reach an agreement on a long-term contract extension. Prescott is headed into the final season of a four-year, $160 million contract.

The quarterback holds no-trade and no-franchise tags in his deal. If no new contract is signed, Prescott will be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

All indications are Prescott is headed for a sizable raise. Spotract projects Prescott’s market value to be a four-year, $212 million deal.

Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush & Trey Lance Could All Be Free Agents in 2025

As thing stand, Prescott, Trey Lance and Cooper Rush are all slated to be free agents next offseason. The Athletic’s Jon Machota still believes that Prescott and Dallas will eventually reach an agreement.

“His contract situation will be one of the biggest NFL stories all season if nothing gets finalized and he ends up playing out the final year of his contract,” Machota noted in a June 27 story titled, “The Cowboys’ most important players for 2024: Dallas needs big seasons from its big three.”

“That could end up being a distraction. It could also end up being something that leads to Prescott having the best season of his nine-year career. Would Jerry Jones really allow a Cowboys franchise QB to walk in the prime of his career? Maybe. But it still seems more likely than not that both sides will figure something out between now and March.”