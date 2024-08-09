Cowboys QB Dak Prescott May Sign Contract With $70 Million Salary: Insider

The price appears to be going up by the day when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys‘ attempts to sign Dak Prescott to a new lucrative contract extension. Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher reported that if Prescott continues to wait, his average annual salary for his next deal could reach $70 million.

“So, after a recent QB deal averaging $53 million annually (Jared Goff), Dak might settle in at $54 million? No, wait. What about the recent $55 million deal (Joe Burrow)? No, wait. What about the many hints that we’re talking about $60 million?” Fisher wrote in an August 8, 2024, story titled, “Source: ‘Patient’ Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Can Sign $70 Million Per Year Contract.”

“No, wait. On the way to Dak seeking a ‘highest-paid-player-ever’ offer, one NFL source tells CowboysCountry.com that with ‘patience,’ Prescott’s value will hit $70 million annually.”

For context, Prescott has an average annual salary of $40 million in his current four-year, $160 million contract. If Prescott reaches $70 million annually on his next deal, it would be close to double the rate of his current contract.

Dak Prescott Left the Door Open to Not Playing for the Cowboys

The Cowboys were not done any favors by the recents deals for Jared Goff and Trevor Lawrence. ESPN’s Adam Schefter previously reported that Prescott would land a salary of at least $60 million.

Spotrac projects Prescott’s market value to be a four-year, $220 million contract. This would give Prescott an average annual salary of $55.1 million. Prescott’s latest comments serve as the backdrop for all this chatter as the quarterback left the door open to playing elsewhere.

“At the end of the day, it’s a business. I’m going to say it. I want to be here, but when you look up, all the great quarterbacks I watch played for other teams,” Prescott explained to reporters on July 26.

“So, my point in saying that is that that’s not something to fear. That may be a reality for me one day. May not be my decision, so that’s the the freedom that I have.”

Prescott firmly controls his future thanks to a no-franchise tag clause in his current deal. The quarterback could opt to play out the final year of his deal and become a free agent in 2025.

Is Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Seeking to Be the Highest-Paid Player in NFL History?

"If Dak tests free agency, he is going to get paid an ungodly amount of money." 💰 @minakimes doesn't believe the market for Dak is overestimated 👀 pic.twitter.com/HFQLdT9aDf — First Take (@FirstTake) August 8, 2024

Fisher also reported that Prescott may seeking to be the “highest-paid player in the history of the NFL.” This would make it challenging to re-sign other players like CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons while fielding a competitive roster.

“If the Cowboys QB isn’t really serious about negotiating now because he wants to wait … and wait … and wait … while seeking to be the highest-paid player in the history of the NFL? That’s a problem. So. … $70 million APY?” Fisher added.

“That would blow away the five-year contract worth $275 million that averages $55 million APY that Burrow has in Cincy – and it is certainly Prescott’s right to seek that … now, from the Cowboys’ Jerry Jones …Or next spring, from the Cowboys or any other highest bidder.”