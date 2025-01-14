$29 Million Superstar Is Among Favorites to Be Next Cowboys Coach

The Dallas Cowboys could turn to a familiar face as the franchise’s next head coach. If owner Jerry Jones wants to make a big splash, there is none bigger than Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders.

Bookies.com’s Bill Speros put together a list of the favorites to be the Cowboys’ next head coach, and Sanders is near the top of the list. Sanders is second in the odds at +600, just behind Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady at +500.

With Coach Prime’s sons Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders both heading to the NFL, could the Colorado coach be willing to also make the jump? Speros makes the argument for Sanders being a potential fit in Big D.

“Coach Prime won a Super Bowl ring playing for the Cowboys,” Speros wrote in a January 13, 2024, story titled, “Dallas Cowboys 2025 Head Coach Odds: Who Will Replace Mike McCarthy?” “He’s excelled coaching the Colorado Buffaloes this season. His sons Shedeur and Shilo will be leaving Boulder after this season. And that means Deion might be looking for greener pastures. Sanders and Jerry Jones could be a match made in heaven. Or that other place deep below the earth’s surface.

“But Deion would undoubtedly love to coach his son in the NFL. Given Prescott’s injury history, the Cowboys could work Deion and Sheduer (by moving up in the draft) into some sort of wacky package deal. Don’t be surprised if Dallas tries to make that happen.”

The Cowboys & Deion Sanders Share a Mutual Interest: Insider

There appears to be at least some legitimate traction to the NFL rumors that are linking Sanders to the Cowboys. Fox Sports’ NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that there is a mutual interest between Sanders and the Cowboys. The two sides are expected to continue talking about the vacancy after Dallas opted not to re-sign Mike McCarthy.

“Sources: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has spoken with Colorado HC Deion Sanders about the team’s head coaching vacancy, and discussions are expected to continue regarding the possibility of him becoming the next head coach in Dallas,” Schultz said in a series of January 13, messages on X. “Coach Prime is considered a top candidate, though the Cowboys plan to interview other candidates as part of the process, per team sources.

“… Deion Sanders has long publicly dismissed any interest in coaching in the NFL — but this was one call he wasn’t going to ignore. Sanders is listening, and talks are expected to continue as Jerry Jones explores the possibility of bringing Coach Prime to the NFL, per multiple sources.”

Sanders signed a five-year, $29.5 million contract with Colorado, per Yahoo Sports.

Could an NFL Team Lure Deion Sanders by Selecting Shedeur Sanders in the NFL Draft?

Former ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III suggested that Coach Prime might be a package deal with an NFL franchise taking both of his sons in the draft. The challenge for the Cowboys is the franchise signed Dak Prescott to a four-year, $240 million contract extension in 2024.

“Deion Sanders should be the next Head Coach of the Dallas Cowboys,” Griffin said on X. “I was the first person to say it last year on the set of Monday Night Countdown when it wasn’t a popular opinion. Everyone wasn’t convinced at that time and THAT WAS OKAY.

“But I saw what Coach Prime was building at Colorado and when you know, you know. Now some of the same people who didn’t believe before, believe now. The difference is the Cowboys need Deion Sanders, but he doesn’t need them,” Griffin added.

“Colorado is home and he built it. The only way they get him now, is if they [draft] his sons Shedeur and Shilo Sanders.”