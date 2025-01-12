Ex-Cowboys HOF Coach Urges Wild Mike McCarthy-to-AFC Trade

It might sound like something that comes from some wild fantasy-football wish-list, or a deranged Twitter/X user with too much time on their hands. But, no, it comes from Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson, the last man to lead the Cowboys to a Super Bowl title, when he went for back-to-back Lombardis in 1993 and 1994.

So it’s got to be given some credence. And, certainly, if you’re a fan of either the Cowboys or the Steelers, two of the most iconic teams in the NFL, you just might be able to be talked into it.

That’s because both the Cowboys and Steelers have undeniably solid coaches, guys who have won Super Bowls in the league–Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh and Mike McCarthy in Dallas. And both Tomlin and McCarthy appear to have reached a point at which their coaches’ voices have stopped being effective among their players.

So Johnson came up with an idea: Swap the two. Send McCarthy to the Steelers. Send Tomlin to Dallas.

Cowboys-Steelers Swap Would Involve All-Time Greats

Johnson was speaking on the NFL on Fox halftime show, and was responding to a lament from former Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw, who said he saw little in the Steelers’ 28-14 blowout loss to the Ravens that resembled Pittsburgh football.

Johnson responded: “I have no inside information, but, things are stale in Pittsburgh. Things are stale in Dallas. Just for a thought: How about a coaching swap? Mike McCarthy is a Pittsburgh guy. Let him go to Pittsburgh, let Mike Tomlin go to Dallas. Both franchises would be excited.”

Indeed, McCarthy boasts an all-time record of 174-112-2 as a head coach in Green Bay and Dallas. Tomlin’s record of 183-107-2 is good for eighth all-time in winning percentage (.630) among coaches with at least 200 games. McCarthy’s .608 mark is 15th.

These are two quality coaches, though the fan bases for each team has probably had about enough of them. A trade might satisfy a lot of folks in both markets.

Mike McCarthy Wants to Stay Put

But then, the day after Tomlin and the Steelers were knocked around in Baltimore, reports stated that the team has no intention of letting him go. Longtime Pittsburgh Post-Gazette beat reporter Gerry Dulac wrote on Sunday that the Steelers are bringing Tomlin back for a 19th season.

“Despite a widespread public outcry and another embarrassing early exit from the postseason, the Steelers are not planning to make any move involving coach Mike Tomlin, according to team sources,” Dulac wrote.

And we know where McCarthy stands on a Cowboys return. The Cowboys have just two days to sign him to an extension before his contract runs up on Tuesday. They could still sign him after that, but McCarthy would be free to meet with other teams.

Asked if his first goal now that his contract is soon to be up is to stay in Dallas, McCarthy was unequivocal: “Absolutely, I mean, I have a lot invested here. And the Cowboys have a lot invested in me. There is a personal side in all these decisions, and they all point in the right direction. I think anytime you invest your time, energy, your belief, the connection you have, the relationships you have in place here, the understanding of what the organization can do and is willing to do, those are all positive attributes that you take into account.”