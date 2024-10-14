Cowboys DB Jourdan Lewis’ Harsh 3-Word DM Exposed by Lions Star

Sunday was not a great day for anyone in the Cowboys orbit, but maybe not for defensive back Jourdan Lewis in particular. Not only did Lewis watch opposing quarterback Jared Goff of the Lions throw for 315 yards and three touchdowns in Detroit’s 47-9 thwacking of Dallas, but he watched his personal nemesis, receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown make four catches, including one for a touchdown.

St. Brown and Lewis faced off against each other last year in Dallas’ controversial win, when the Lions were denied a 2-point conversion because of a questionable penalty to end the game. Over the summer, St. Brown discussed on his podcast, “The Pivot Podcast,” how Lewis engaged in some excessive trash-talk during the meeting.

St. Brown said Lewis was, “talking crazy, like some s–t I’ve never heard before.” Last week, Lewis claimed he did not remember the chatter.

On Monday, the day after the Lions’ blowout win, St. Brown posted a screenshot of a direct message he received from Lewis said, “You a b****.”

Jourdan Lewis: ‘Sometimes I Just Black Out’

Clearly, there is bad blood there. On the podcast from this summer, St. Brown described Lewis as his “least favorite” defensive back. He went on to say:

“He was talking crazy out of pocket,” St. Brown said, via Bleacher Report. “Even [Lions wideout Jameson Williams] heard it, too. He was coming in. At that point, it’s like, I don’t know what he’s saying. I’m trying to make plays, win the game. I’m not worried about him. But once he starts talking like that, it’s like, all right, if I do get a chance to kill him, I’ma kill him.”

Lewis was asked about those comments ahead of Week 6.

“Sometimes I just black out and go somewhere else. Just go somewhere with it,” Lewis said, from the Dallas Morning News. “If I said anything disrespectful, I’ll probably say it again.”

He went on: “I just remember him going on a podcast trying to air me out. We’re going to play each other, so we’re going to see each other and we’re going to have a game together. We’re going to see what’s real and what’s not.”

Cowboys Up-&-Down Season Takes Another Wild Turn

For Lewis and the Cowboys, figuring out what’s real and what’s not has been a season-long challenge. The Cowboys have looked solid in three of their games, including wins over the struggling Browns and Giants, and a more impressive win over the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

But against the league’s top teams—the Saints, the Ravens and now, the Lions, the Cowboys have looked vastly overmatched.

They did rally to make the score close after falling behind, 28-6, entering the fourth quarter against Baltimore, when they scored 19 straight points but came up short of the win. They lost, 44-19, to New Orleans, though.

That makes heading into this bye week especially difficult. The Cowboys have issues, but they’ve got issues in every facet of the game. The running game is undermanned. Quarterback Dak Prescott has not been himself. The offensive line starts two rookies and is a work in progress. The defense has been riddled with injuries, but has not been particularly good even when healthy.

It was a bad day for Lewis, indeed. But it was a bad day all around for Dallas.