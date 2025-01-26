Hi, Subscriber

Cowboys Seek Interview With Little-Known Potential Addition

The Cowboys have Brian Schottenheimer in place as the team’s new head coach, for better or for worse. While just about no one in the orbit of the Cowboys–former players, fans, media observers–is particularly happy about the way the coaching search unfolded, Schottenheimer would be wise to shut out that noise and simply focus on putting together his staff.

No doubt, the search left much to be desired. In the wake of parting ways with former coach Mike McCarthy, the Cowboys conducted a three-week search that produced interviews with Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, himself a former Cowboys offensive coordinator, plus interviews with Seahawks assistant Leslie Frazier and ex-Jets coach Robert Saleh.

There was buzz about Deion Sanders, but no concrete, formal interview. The same could be said of newly hired Raiders coach Pete Carroll, and Packers assistant Rich Bisaccia. Chatter, but no real pursuit. It appeared, really, that Schottenheimer was the guy all along.

Cowboys Eyeing Matt Eberflus, Kevin Koger

Now, Schottenheimer has gotten to work on the business of adding to his staff. Obviously, since he’d been the offensive coordinator for the past two years, he will need to fill that role. And, increasingly, it appears that the Cowboys are zeroing in on brining back former Bears head coach Matt Eberflus as the team’s defensive coordinator. Eberflus was fired by Chicago at the end of November.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Cowboys are seeking a rather unconventional pick at offensive coordinator, though.

The #Cowboys requested an interview with #Falcons TE coach Kevin Koger for their offensive coordinator job, per source,” Pelissero reported on Twitter/X on Sunday.

Koger is just 35 years old and has no resume whatsoever as a coordinator. He has been the Falcons’ tight ends coach for this season, and had been with the Chargers in the same role from 2021-23. He was a quality control assistant with the Packers before that.

Brian Schottenheimer a Controversial Pick

Schottenheimer’s controversial hiring–many suggest that it’s a way, simply, for team owner Jerry Jones to pay top dollar for a head coach–will be officially announced on Monday afternoon. In breaking the news of the hire, though, Adam Schefter of ESPN spoke to Jones.

“Brian Schottenheimer is known as a career assistant,” Jones said. “He ain’t Brian no more. He is now known as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.”

Schottenheimer has never been a head coach but he has spent 14 years as an offensive coordinator, including the last two for Dallas. He’s spent eight years as a quarterbacks coach and was in the collegiate ranks for three seasons. He spent one year, 2022, as a consultant for the Cowboys.

 

