Cowboys Predicted to Add ‘Electric’ Playmaker to Team With CeeDee Lamb

There are multiple ways to look at the shabby 2-2 start the Cowboys have logged thus far in the 2024 NFL season. The negative view is that the two wins were against bad teams and the wheels are about to fall off as the schedule gets tougher. The positive view is that half of the NFC is sitting with two losses, and the Cowboys’ spot in the NFC East is hardly in jeopardy as long as the Eagles are struggling, too.

Ah, but the true silver-lining view comes by casting well ahead to next April. That’s when the NFL draft will take place and if the Cowboys continue to be so mediocre, they could then be in position to land a quality player.

It’s not the standard outlook, for sure, especially not for a team that bills itself a championship contender. But we’re trying to stay positive here.

If things shake out just right, the Cowboys could be in position to use their first-round pick to address one of the many holes the team has at the skill positions, outside of CeeDee Lamb. And according to the folks at Pro Football Focus, who project the Cowboys having the 14th pick in the 2025 draft, the team would land top-flight receiving prospect Luther Burden.

Cowboys Could Form 1-2 Punch With CeeDee Lamb

From PFF draft analyst Trevor Sikkema:

“The Cowboys have significant needs on the interior of their defensive line, but I didn’t want to force a pick there, especially with their need for a WR2 and Luther Burden III still available. Burden’s a D.J. Moore-type receiver who could form one of the league’s best one-two punches alongside CeeDee Lamb.”

Indeed, Lamb is well established as the Cowboys’ top offensive threat, the player quarterback Dak Prescott most trusts. Lamb held out for a contract extension this offseason, and missed all of training camp and most of the preseason before finally agreeing to a four-year, $140 million contract with the Cowboys.

But Dallas does not really have a long-term plan at the No. 2 receiver spot. Brandin Cooks is 31 years old and has seen his production taper—he has just nine catches and 91 yards this season. Worse, Cooks is expected to miss multiple weeks after having had a procedure on his knee.

Unproven third-year receiver Jalen Tolbert figures to get thrust into the spotlight in the coming weeks. He has been productive, with 13 catches and 160 yards to date. He has been reliable with his hands (no drops) but struggles as a run blocker.

Luther Burden Off to a Slow 2024 Start

Burden’s talent is obvious, though he has not had the breakout year many expected from him, even as the Tigers have gone undefeated to open the season. Burden has 19 catches for 257 yards this year.

At ESPN, draft expert Matt Miller tabbed Burden as the NFL draft prospect player he is most excited to watch in 2024.

Wrote Miller: “The electric wide receiver might start the year as my No. 1 overall prospect after an 86-catch 2023 season with 1,212 yards and nine scores. Burden has elite speed and open-field moves and proved himself as a complete receiver last season. I want to study his route running and get into his positional nuances more, but my first look at him came with a grade that would make him a potential top-five pick.”