Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Had Message for Dan Quinn After Win

Micah Parsons had a message for former Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn after upending his Washington Commanders 34-26 on Sunday.

Quinn spent three seasons as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator before taking a head coaching job with the Commanders during the offseason. He had a tight relationship with Parsons, who rose to prominence as one of the NFL’s most impactful defenders, mostly under Quinn’s watch.

Parsons spoke with NBC’s Maria Taylor after the game and shared what he told Quinn after the game.

“I told him how much I appreciate him and miss him. He told me he’ll see us again in a month. I know he’s looking forward to that,” Parsons said. “It’s going to be another crazy fight that comes down to the wire. Dan doesn’t give up easy. He’s rallying those guys and that’s a really good football team. They’re a matchup nightmare for a lot of teams. It’s going to be another fun match.”

The Cowboys have taken a step back on defense without Quinn in the mix, although Parsons and a handful of other key starters have missed time this season. But the defense looked more like the Quinn-led unit against the Commanders. Dallas forced three turnovers and Parsons set the tone with a pair of sacks.

Micah Parsons Faces Decision on Future With Cowboys

Parsons is under contract through the 2025 season with the Cowboys. Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb signed massive extensions prior to the start of the season and Parsons is expected to be next. The extension is expected to make him one of — if not the — highest-paid non-quarterbacks in NFL history.

Since entering the league, Parsons has finished no lower than third in Defensive Player of the Year voting. He has 45.5 sacks over 56 career games.

If the Cowboys fail to reach an extension with Parsons, he could hit free agency and choose his next destination. And he joked about following Quinn to his next destination during the offseason when Quinn’s name was circulating as a candidate.

“He might take me with him, you never know,” Parsons said in January.

The relationship between the two appears to be still very strong, which Parsons noted after Sunday’s game.

“I told him it’s all love. It will always be like that between us,” Parsons said.

Micah Parsons Not Buying Into Idea of Cowboys Tanking

The Cowboys moved to 4-7 with the victory against the Commanders, stopping a five-game skid. A loss would have improved Dallas’ draft prospects but Parsons isn’t interested in that narrative.

“I’m not done yet. I don’t plan on tanking,” Parsons said. “If the higher-ups are looking for a draft pick, I hope that’s ruined, because we got a lot of football left to play. As long as I’m a part of this team, we’re always going to fight.”

The Cowboys have a short week to prepare for a Thanksgiving Day game against the New York Giants. Dallas’ NFC East rival has lost six in a row, including a 30-7 beatdown on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.