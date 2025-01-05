Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy Announces Firm Decision on Coaching Future

In recent weeks, as the Cowboys have played surprisingly well despite a raft of turmoil and a heap of injuries, the status of coach Mike McCarthy seemed to complete a 180-degree turn. For much of the year, he looked like he would be run out of town on a rail, especially when the team stood at 3-7. McCarthy is in the final year of his contract, and his lame-duck status seemed a precursor to an early exit.

But the Cowboys won four of five games before closing the season with two losses, even as they played with star quarterback Dak Prescott–as well as several other high-profile stars–sidelined. That buoyed McCarthy’s position as the Dallas coach.

It also buoyed the opinion of McCarthy around the NFL, and rumors circulated that after the season, McCarthy might take another job–the Bears were frequently mentioned–even if Dallas wanted him back.

On Sunday, after the team’s heartbreaking finale, a 23-19 loss to the Commanders, McCarthy met with the media to set the record straight.

Mike McCarthy Wants to Be Back in Dallas

And McCarthy was clear. After a 49-35 record in the last three seasons with the Cowboys, he wants to stay put.

Asked if his first goal now that his contract is soon to be up is to stay in Dallas, McCarthy was unequivocal: “Absolutely, I mean, I have a lot invested here. And the Cowboys have a lot invested in me. There is a personal side in all these decisions, and they all point in the right direction. I think anytime you invest your time, energy, your belief, the connection you have, the relationships you have in place here, the understanding of what the organization can do and is willing to do, those are all positive attributes that you take into account.

“But absolutely, I am a builder. I believe in building programs. I believe in developing young players. So, at the end of the day, it is about winning. You have to have those components in place to get this thing where it needs to be. I think we have a good foundation here.”

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Will Make a Call Soon

The question, though, is whether team owner Jerry Jones thinks the team has a good foundation. McCarthy is said to have the backing of the players, and stars like Micah Parsons and Prescott have spoken publicly on his behalf.

But Jones will make the call. And he is expected to take his time.

“We have meetings tomorrow morning with the players and we’ll get together here in the near future,” McCarthy said.

“I have a lot of confidence in myself as a head coach. I think like anything, body of work, statistics, I think it is more about the program, the details of what needs to be done, how can we get better, all those things go into these decisions, whether it is to get the job or continue to move forward. And I am definitely in a position with Jerry to move the program forward. There is no question about that in my mind. That’s why these conversations need to happen in the near future.”