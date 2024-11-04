Ex-Cowboys Scout Urges Dallas to Turn to $34 Million Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys are going to be without starting quarterback Dak Prescott for the foreseeable future. When Prescott was forced to leave during the team’s Week 9 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, Cooper Rush took all of the remaining snaps at quarterback.

The expectation is that Rush will start at quarterback while Prescott is sidelined. Yet, former Cowboys scout Bryan Broaddus is pushing the team to play Trey Lance over Rush while Prescott is out. The Cowboys face an uphill battle to turn around this season, and Broaddus makes an argument for the team to see what the franchise has in Lance.

“I know out there everybody’s going, ‘Ah damn it, Bryan. You’re giving up.’ Well, I just don’t think it’s going to get better folks,” Broaddus explained during a November 3, 2024, interview with Bleacher Report’s Voch Lombardi.

“I really, really don’t, and I’m trying to do something differently on offense maybe while Dak is out to kind of give my offense a little bit of a spark with some mobility. Maybe some read option stuff. Maybe make people have to prepare for you a little different.”

The Cowboys Face a Decision on Trey Lance’s Future as QB Hits Free Agency in 2025

Broaddus’ point hinges on two key factors as the Cowboys coaching staff and front office considers various options in the coming days. The longtime scout does not see Rush providing much of a spark, especially given the offense was already struggling with Prescott.

Secondly, the Cowboys gave up a fourth-round pick to acquire Lance. The quarterback is in the final few months of a four-year, $34.1 million rookie contract. Dallas already knows that Rush is a capable backup quarterback, but Lance is much more of a question mark.

If indeed Dallas is building towards the future, it could make sense to give Lance an extended look with free agency in mind. Rush will also be a free agent, but the veteran is much more of a known commodity.

The Cowboys May Place QB Dak Prescott on Injured Reserve & the Star Would Miss at Least 4 Games

The early signs on Prescott’s hamstring injury are not positive. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Prescott’s injury is worse than the team initially feared.

“Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s hamstring injury was worse than initially feared,” Rapoport detailed in a November 4 message on X. “He is expected to miss multiple weeks, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. In fact, this is not looking like a short-term injury. Cooper Rush is the team’s backup.”

Prescott’s injury is so severe that the Cowboys are considering placing the quarterback on Injured Reserve. This would require Prescott to miss a minimum of four games while temporarily opening up a roster spot. This is why the team’s decision at quarterback is important.

“Not hearing great things surrounding Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s hamstring injury,” Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris posted on X on November 4. “CeeDee Lamb’s MRI on his shoulder came back more positive, but it sounds like Cooper Rush/Trey Lance will be throwing to him for the foreseeable future. IR being discussed for Prescott, per source.”