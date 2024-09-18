Cowboys Poach Former Starter From Rival & Place Vet on IR

The Dallas Cowboys made several roster moves ahead of the team’s Week 3 matchup versus the Baltimore Ravens. Dallas poached veteran defensive linemen Carlos Watkins from the Washington Commanders practice squad. The move comes as the Cowboys placed defensive tackle Jordan Phillips on Injured Reserve.

“Cowboys roster transactions: 🔑 Jordan Phillips to IR (wrist) and will miss a minimum of four games. 🔑 Carlos Watkins signed to the active roster as a replacement, returning to Dallas, poached from the Commanders practice squad,” DallasCowboys.com’s Patrik Walker detailed in a September 18, 2024, message on X.

Watkins is a familiar face for the Cowboys front office after spending two seasons (2021-22) in Dallas. The veteran started 14 games for the Cowboys in 2021, posting a career-high 32 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery and 1 touchdown. Watkins appeared in one game for the Commanders this season and played for the Arizona Cardinals in 2023.

DT Jordan Phillips’ Start to His Cowboys Tenure Could Not Have Gone Worse

The news means that Phillips will miss at least four games with the option to be sidelined even longer. Dallas acquired Phillips in a trade with the New York Giants during the preseason.

Aside from the injury, it had already been a dismal start to Phillips’ tenure with the Cowboys. Through the first two games, Phillips earned a 29.6 grade (out of 100) from Pro Football Focus.

“The Cowboys continue to have bad luck with old defensive tackles,” All City DLLS’ Clarence Hill Jr. noted in a September 18 message on X. “Jordan Phillips is being placed on injured reserve with a wrist injury. He’s had one tackle in two games. He will miss at least four games. Will he be back at all?”

Phillips’ presence on the Cowboys roster for the first two games means Dallas owes New York a sixth rounder.

“Trade updates:With Jordan Phillips on 46-man for 2 games, the Cowboys give up their 6th round pick in ’26 to Giants and get NY’s 7th round pick in ’26,” ESPN’s Todd Archer said on X on September 17. “With Peyton Hendershot released by KC, Chiefs will keep ’26 7th round pick since he was not on 53 for 5 games or 46 for 3.”

The Cowboys Could Turn to RB Dalvin Cook Sooner Rather Than Later

Dallas needs more production from their defensive tackles, but there are also offensive problems. Through the first two games, the Cowboys have been unable to get the rushing attack going.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported that Dallas could turn to Dalvin Cook sooner rather later. Cook has remained on the Cowboys practice squad in the first two matchups.

“The Cowboys’ run game is a problem and they know they need to get more out of it,” Graziano wrote in a September 18 story titled, “NFL Week 3 latest buzz, predictions, questions, fantasy tips.” “They like the way Dalvin Cook has looked since they signed him to the practice squad, and they haven’t ruled out the possibility of activating him to the roster if they don’t get more production out of the Ezekiel Elliott/Rico Dowdle tandem at some point.

“That move doesn’t sound likely to happen this week, but if they struggle to run the ball against the Ravens on Sunday, don’t be surprised if Cook ends up getting a look.”