Cowboys Sign 2-Time Super Bowl Champ & Ex-Bengals Starter Amid Moves

The Dallas Cowboys signed three players as the team continues to look for ways to add depth on defense. Dallas announced the signing of linebacker Darius Harris, defensive tackle Albert Huggins and linebacker Nick Vigil.

The Cowboys also released linebacker Byron Vaughns and placed Sam Williams on the Reserves/Injured list. CeeDee Lamb was placed on the Reserve/Did Not Report list which opens up a roster spot while the superstar continues his holdout. These roster moves come days after the Cowboys also signed a pair of pass rushers in Al-Quadin Muhammad and Shaka Toney.

Here’s what you need to know about the newest Cowboys.

New Cowboys Linebacker Nick Vigil Spent 3 Seasons as a Bengals Starter

Vigil has started 53 games over his NFL career. The defender spent his first four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, starting his final three years with the team. Most recently, Vigil played eight games last season for the Minnesota Vikings.

Vigil’s best NFL season came in 2019 when the linebacker posted 111 tackles, 5 pass deflections, 2 fumble recoveries and 1 interception in 16 starts. The Cowboys also turned to another AFC contender to snag one of the team’s former players.

Harris spent his first four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. The linebacker played in five games for the Chiefs last season after appearing in all 17 contests (including four starts) in 2022. Harris is a two-time Super Bowl champion from his four seasons in Kansas City.

Huggins has been an NFL journeyman with stints with the Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons over the last five years. The defensive tackle appeared in 13 games for the Falcons in 2023, including five starts. Huggins posted 22 tackles, 2 quarterback hits and a fumble recovery last season.

The Cowboys Pass Rush Has Underwhelmed During Training Camp

These signings are not just a response to Williams’ season-ending injury. Dallas pass rush performance in training camp has been concerning, per The Athletic’s Saad Yousuf. It is worth noting that this is the second batch of defensive signings in less than one week.

“We won’t sound the alarm bells until we get some live scenarios, ideally regular-season games, but even preseason games or a joint practice,” Yousuf detailed in an August 6, 2024, story titled, “Dallas Cowboys stock report: Who’s trending up, down ahead of first preseason game.” “It’s hard to judge the effectiveness of the trenches on either side in practice. However, a strong pass rusher can stand out. Micah Parsons is an exceptional player, but his presence in the backfield is a common occurrence and duly noted.

“… Second-round pick Marshawn Kneeland will be asked to expedite his development. But it’s time for the likes of Chauncey Golston and Viliami Fehoko to start showing up and that hasn’t been the case yet. One underrated name to keep in mind: Durrell Johnson. He has flashed potential and had some moments.”

Will the additions of Harris, Huggins and Vigil be enough to make an impact on defense? Time will tell but these three veterans will all be fighting for spots on the 53-man roster.