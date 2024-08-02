Cowboys Cut Promising Receiver & Sign Micah Parsons’ Former Teammate

The Dallas Cowboys continue to make roster moves at the start of training camp as the team signed former Washington Commanders pass rusher Shaka Toney. Dallas also signed former Indianapolis Colts defender Al-Quadin Muhammad.

To make room for the pass rushers, the Cowboys released 23-year-old wideout Corey Crooms Jr. Crooms was among the early training camp standouts, but sustained a leg injury which ultimately impacted the receiver’s chances to make the team.

“After suffering a lower leg injury in practice this week, the #DallasCowboys have waived undrafted free agent wide receiver Corey Crooms Jr. (Minnesota),” DallasCowboys.com’s Nick Harris detailed in an August 1, 2024, message on X. “Unfortunate ending for Crooms who was having a strong camp, considering his status, before the injury.”

It’s not all bad news as the addition of Toney reunites the defender with star pass rusher Micah Parsons. The two players were collegiate teammates at Penn State.



The last time the two defenders were teammates, Toney had his best college season. Toney notched 41 tackles, 8 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in 13 appearances for Penn State during the 2019 season.

The Cowboys Hosted Ex-Jets Starting Pass Rusher Carl Lawson for a Workout

Crooms spent four years at Western Michigan before landing with Minnesota for his final college season. The 23-year-old receiver’s best season came in 2022 when Crooms posted 57 receptions for 814 yards and 5 touchdowns in 12 appearances.

The additions of Toney and Muhammad came after the Cowboys hosted four veterans for an August 1 workout. Former New York Jets starting pass rusher Carl Lawson was among the defenders at the workout, but the pass rusher remains unsigned.

“The Cowboys are bringing in four veteran pass-rushers on Thursday for a workout, including Carl Lawson, who has 27 career sacks,” DallasCowboys.com’s Nick Eatman detailed in a July 31 message on X. “Other workouts are Shaka Toney, Al-Quadin Muhammad and Justin Hollins.”



New Cowboys Pass Rusher Shaka Toney Previously Played for the Commanders

Toney last played in an NFL game in 2022 making 16 appearances for the Commanders. What are the Cowboys getting with the addition of Toney? Harris described what Dallas can expect from Toney.

“Shaka Toney – R7 pick for WAS in 2021, college teammates with Micah Parsons, 1.5 career sacks in 26 games,” Harris explained in an August 1 message on X. “… Toney brings more of that athletic presence that Sam Williams leaves in the void but these others are primarily power type rushers. Lawson has some athletic stuff in his bag though that could really work.”

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on Potentially Playing for Another Team: ‘That’s Not Something to Fear’

As the Cowboys make roster moves, Dak Prescott still has yet to sign a new contract extension. Prescott is heading into the final season of a four-year, $160 million deal. The star quarterback emphasized that he has as much control over his future as the Cowboys front office.

“At the end of the day, it’s a business. I’m going to say it. I want to be here, but when you look up, all the great quarterbacks I watch played for other teams,” Prescott said to reporters on July 26.

“So, my point in saying that is that that’s not something to fear. That may be a reality for me one day. May not be my decision, so that’s the the freedom that I have.”