Dak Prescott Predicted to Bolt Cowboys for $224 Million Contract

The saga continues between Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. With NFL quarterbacks like Tua Tagovailoa and Jordan Love both inking lucrative deals, the pressure is on the Cowboys to get a new contract done with Prescott.

Yet, it is a unique situation as Prescott holds a lot of the cards as well thanks to a no-franchise tag clause. Prescott also has a no-trade clause that would prevent Dallas from moving the quarterback, unless the star approved a deal.

All this has Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox predicting that Prescott will bolt Dallas when free agency hits in 2025. Knox projects that Prescott will land a four-year, $224 million from another team next offseason.

“By waiting, the Cowboys have allowed Prescott to watch as [Jared] Goff and [Trevor] Lawrence signed their extension,” Knox detailed in a July 26, 2024, story titled, “Projecting Dak Prescott, Brock Purdy Contracts After Tua Tagovailoa Deal.” “Now Tagovailoa’s contract is done too. Even if Prescott isn’t looking to top the market, he’ll want $53.2 million annually at a minimum.

“Prescott is likely to get that, and possibly not from Dallas. His contract includes a no-tag and no-trade clause, meaning he can simply play on a $55.1 million cap hit this season and hit free agency in 2025,” Knox continued.

“…It’s starting to feel like a split between Dallas and Prescott is inevitable. The questions is which quarterback-needy team will pony up for the three-time Pro Bowler in 2025.”

Dak Prescott on Future With Cowboys: ‘When You Look Up, All the Great Quarterbacks I Watch Played for Other Teams’

Play

The Cowboys are generating a lot of criticism for not getting a deal done with Prescott, but the quarterback also has control over his future. Prescott has hinted that it is not just the front office who is preventing a potential deal.

Could Prescott want to see how the 2024 season plays out before signing a new deal? Prescott may also want to test NFL free agency before choosing where he wants to play on his next contract.

“At the end of the day, it’s a business. I’m going to say it. I want to be here, but when you look up, all the great quarterbacks I watch played for other teams,” Prescott told reporters on July 26.

“So, my point in saying that is that that’s not something to fear. That may be a reality for me one day. May not be my decision, so that’s the the freedom that I have.”

Cowboys Rumors: Dak Prescott Is Likely to Earn a $60 Million Salary on Next Contract

Play

If Prescott does leave the Cowboys, it would make more sense if the deal is greater than $224 million. Given this is around what both Tagovailoa and Love earned, we can expect Prescott to land a more lucrative contract given his extensive resume.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Prescott is likely to be the first quarterback to eclipse $60 million for his average annual salary. This would mean Prescott’s next contract would start at about the $240 million mark, if the star inks another four-year deal. As a reminder, Prescott is heading into the final season of a four-year, $160 million deal with the Cowboys.