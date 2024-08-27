Cowboys Surprisingly Cut Former $45 Million Starter Weeks After Signing

The Dallas Cowboys made a surprising release by cutting veteran pass rusher Carl Lawson. It is a bit of a head-turning move given the Cowboys just signed Lawson on August 15, 2024, to add pass rushing depth following Sam Williams’ season-ending injury.

“The Cowboys have released veteran DE Carl Lawson, who joined them late in training camp, per sources,” ESPN’s Todd Archer detailed in an August 27, 2024, message on X. “Could potentially return to the practice squad. There was no guaranteed money in the one-year deal he signed.”

About one hour before the news dropped, Lawson posted a one-word message on X.

“Limitless!” Lawson noted on August 27.

Lawson signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract with the Cowboys prior to his release. The pass rusher was previously on a three-year, $45 million deal with the New York Jets.

The defender played in just six games for the Jets during the 2023 season. Lawson started all 17 games for New York in 2022 posting 33 tackles, 24 quarterback hits and 7 sacks.

The Cowboys Are Being Linked to Ex-Ravens Pass Rusher Tyus Bower

It remains to be seen if Dallas will attempt to re-sign Lawson to the team’s practice squad if the veteran does not land with another franchise. The Cowboys may have already found a potential replacement in former Baltimore Ravens pass rusher Tyus Bowser.

“In addition to RB Dalvin Cook, the Cowboys are scheduled to meet with DE Tyus Bowser, who played for the Baltimore Ravens,” Archer noted in an August 27 message on X. “Injuries kept him off the field for most of the last two years.”

Former Vikings Star Running Back Dalvin Cook Is Considering a Move to Join the Cowboys

In addition to Bowser, Dallas is exploring another potential last-minute move. Four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook is also meeting with the Cowboys, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

“The Cowboys might not be done: Sources say 4x Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook is flying to Dallas tonight for a visit,” Pelissero detailed in in an August 26 message on X. “Unlike a year ago, when he was rehabbing from shoulder surgery, Cook has hit the weights all offseason and says he feels the best he has in years.”

The Cowboys Struck a Trade With the Chiefs

As the Cowboys finalized the team’s 53-man roster, the franchise traded tight end Peyton Hendershot to the Kansas City Chiefs. The move allowed Dallas to get something in return for a player who was likely to be released, even if it is a future late-round pick.

“Trade! The Cowboys are finalizing a trade sending TE Peyton Hendershot to the #Chiefs for a late-round conditional pick, per source,” Pelissero reported in an August 27 message on X. “Dallas planned to cut Hendershot, who appeared in 25 games with Dallas. Instead, he lands as one of Travis Kelce’s understudies in Kansas City.”

In addition to Lawson, other notable Cowboys cuts included a pair of running backs in Royce Freeman and Malik Davis. Wide receiver Jalen Cropper was also among the players released as the team finalized their 53-man roster.