Cowboys Sign 6-Foot-5 Vet, Cut Former Rival Less Than 2 Weeks After Adding

It has been a busy 24 hours for the Dallas Cowboys as the team made several roster moves to bolster the depth chart. Dallas signed Cohl Cabral while releasing Shaka Toney less than two weeks after signing. Cabral adds some size on the offensive line at 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds.



“Per Steven Jones, the DallasCowboys have signed OT Cohl Cabral after working out a pair of guys today,” DallasCowboys.com’s Nick Harris noted in an August 14, 2024, message on X. “The Cowboys have waived/injured DE Shaka Toney (groin) as a corresponding roster move.”

Cabral is a bit of a journeyman with previous NFL stops including the Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Saints, Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams. Most recently, Cabral was released by the Cardinals last August as the team finalized their 53-man roster.

Dallas also signed former New York Jets pass rusher Carl Lawson. The Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Jordan Phillips in a trade with the New York Giants.

Cohl Cabral Was Named to the Second Team All-Pac 12

Cabral went undrafted after a standout collegiate career at Arizona State, earning second-team All-Pac 12 honors. Here’s how NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein described Cabral’s pro outlook heading into the 2020 NFL draft.

“He has both center and tackle experience but will likely be considered solely as an interior lineman,” Zierlein detailed in his pre-draft profile of Cabral. “Possesses average size and good balance. Plays with a wide base at the point of attack and up to the second level as a run blocker. He finds early positioning but too often fails to follow through as a finisher. He’s capable in pass protection, but needs to be quicker and more accurate with his punch. Cabral has backup center/guard ability but could be asked to do more at some point.

“Has necessary football IQ for center position. Sets blocking schemes up front. Locates and lands on short pull blocks. Operates under control and with patience when necessary. Centers up and widens out on base blocks. Takes early leads in Phase 1 of the block. Stays wide and balanced in second level climb. Keep chin tucked with flat back in pass sets. Scans and helps when uncovered against rush. Adequate brace-up anchor.”

Shaka Toney Was a Teammate of Cowboys Star Micah Parsons at Penn State

Toney was an interesting addition as the pass rusher was a former teammate of Micah Parsons at Penn State. Unfortunately, Toney dealt with a groin injury for the majority of his short stint in Dallas.

“Shaka Toney – R7 pick for WAS in 2021, college teammates with Micah Parsons, 1.5 career sacks in 26 games,” Harris detailed in an August 1 message on X. “… Toney brings more of that athletic presence that Sam Williams leaves in the void but these others are primarily power type rushers. Lawson has some athletic stuff in his bag though that could really work.”

The addition of Cabral gives Dallas some depth on the offensive line as Chuma Edoga recovers from an injury.

“The Cowboys have signed Cohl Cabral to add some depth to the offensive line,” Dallas Morning News’ David Moore said in an August 15 message on X. “The former Arizona State lineman played for Birmingham & Michigan in the USFL. The Cowboys lost Chuma Edoga in the pre-season opener & another OT, Earl Bostock, had to be helped off the field Wednesday.”