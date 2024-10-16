Cowboys Linked to Former $25 Million Coach as Mike McCarthy’s Replacement

Tension is mounting with the Dallas Cowboys, which puts head coach Mike McCarthy’s future in doubt. McCarthy is on the final year of his contract with Dallas, but the team’s 38-point loss to the Detroit Lions created immediate questions about the coach heading into the bye week.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been adamant that there will not be a coaching change during the season. Given McCarthy’s uncertain contract status, the Dallas front office could simply opt to move in a different direction for 2025 by not re-signing the coach.

One name that continues to be linked to the Cowboys is former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Yahoo Sports’ Jordan Schultz reported that there is buzz around the league that Belichick could eventually replace McCarthy in Dallas.

“While owner Jerry Jones remains committed to Mike McCarthy, many around the league wonder if Dallas could become the primary landing spot for Bill Belichick this offseason, should the Cowboys decide to make a change,” Schultz detailed in an October 13, 2024, message on X. “According to multiple sources, Belichick has a ‘really great’ relationship with the Jones family.

“McCarthy is in the final year of his contract, and Dallas is 3-3 this season, with all three losses coming at home.”

Potential Cowboys Coaching Target Bill Belichick Had a $25 Million Salary With the Patriots

There are two potential roadblocks that would seem to be a hindrance for the Cowboys hiring Belichick. Would the six-time Super Bowl champ willingly sign up for the circus that comes with being in Dallas?

Jerry Jones is the rare owner that has multiple media appearances each week. Jones even gives impromptu weekly postgame press conferences, sometimes at the same time as the head coach. Secondly, Belichick is likely to command a premium contract at his next stop.

Back in 2023, Sportico reported that Belichick was the highest-paid coach in sports with a $25 million salary. This was about $7 million more than Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton who was No. 2 on the list.

In other words, if Jones wants to make a run at Belichick, it is likely going to cost him a lot more than previous coaches like McCarthy and Jason Garrett.

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones on a Potential Coaching Change: ‘I Won’t Be Making Any Others During the Season’

In the midst of defending McCarthy and the team’s offseason moves, Jones went viral for getting testy during his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan’s “Shan and RJ.”Jones explained why firing Wade Phillips for Jason Garrett during the 2010 season is different than the current state of affairs.

“I won’t be making any others [coaching changes] during the season,” Jones explained in the October 16 interview. “We were 1-7 at that time. 1-7.

“I think as I recall, we had gotten beat the week before by about the same score – we were on the road, not at home – but about the exact score that we got beat Sunday. We got beat and so I made the change, and we had one win. Little bit of difference there, man.”