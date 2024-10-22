Proposed Blockbuster NFL Trade Has Cowboys Land $125 Million Superstar

The Dallas Cowboys roster looks to have plenty of flaws, which has prompted NFL trade rumors to circulate around The Star. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has attempted to squash any hope that the franchise will make a major mid-season move.

Dallas has until Tuesday, November 5, 2024, to elect (it also happens to be Election Day) to make a move. One name who is being floated in trade proposals is Cleveland Browns superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett. Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay offered a potential trade pitch that has the Cowboys landing Garrett.

The massive deal has Dallas giving up a total of four future draft picks for the five-time Pro Bowler. Dallas sends two first rounders (2025, 2026) and two third-round selections (2025, 2026) in exchange for Garrett.

“Trading for Myles Garrett—a Dallas native who hoped his hometown club would move up the board to land him back in 2017—won’t solve all the Cowboys’ ills, but he’d certainly remedy nearly all of the defensive issues this squad is dealing with,” Kay wrote in an October 22, article titled, “4 NFL Trades That Browns Couldn’t Turn Down for Myles Garrett.”

“Garrett is not only the splashy, big-name superstar who Dallas ownership prefers to target in trades, but he’s also the type of generational talent who could get this team back on track to contend for championships.”

Let’s examine whether this blockbuster trade pitch for Garrett makes sense for the Cowboys.

Potential Cowboys Trade Target Myles Garrett Has Had 6 Straight Seasons With Double-Digit Sacks in Cleveland

It is worth noting that Dallas does not sound like a team on the verge of making a major move. The Cowboys appear poised to point to contract extensions for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb as the team’s “major moves” of 2024.

Dallas opted to mostly sit out the 2024 offseason without making any significant additions. That said, there are reasons to like Garrett’s fit for the Cowboys.

The franchise is dealing with significant injuries to star pass rushers Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence. Garrett is one of the best NFL pass rushers, posting six straight seasons with double-digit sacks.

The star notched 42 tackles, 30 quarterback hits, 17 tackles for loss, 14 sacks and 4 forced fumbles during 16 starts in 2023. Through seven games, Garrett has 17 tackles, 9 quarterback hits, 7 tackles for loss, 4 sacks and 2 forced fumbles this season.

Garrett’s five-year, $125 million contract runs through the 2026 season. The defender has a $20.1 million cap hit this season which could be problematic for the thrifty Cowboys.

The Browns Will Receive Plenty of Trade Calls About Myles Garrett: Insider

At 1-6, there is reason to think the Browns will explore potential trades for some of the team’s stars like Garrett. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer believes the Cleveland front office will get plenty of calls about possible trades for Garrett.

“Speaking of trades, the Browns will get phone calls now, based on their 1–6 record and the fact that they just offloaded Cooper,” Breer detailed in aN October 21, story titled, “Week 7 NFL Takeaways: Jared Goff Is an MVP Candidate.” “I don’t think they’ll move Myles Garrett (but some fishing has taken place; anyone can call), Denzel Ward or Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. But guys such as Za’Darius Smith or Jack Conklin would have value to others and could be more realistic targets.”

The Cowboys remain an unlikely landing spot given the significant draft capital that would be required to acquire Garrett as well as his lucrative contract.