Proposed Trade Has Cowboys Swap Receiver for $140 Million 6-Time Pro Bowler

The Dallas Cowboys continue to be mentioned as a potential fit to pull off a blockbuster trade with the Las Vegas Raiders for star receiver Davante Adams. There have been conflicting reports on just how interested the Cowboys are in Adams.

If Dallas does get aggressive in potentially landing Adams, what would the price be for the six-time Pro Bowl receiver? The Athletic’s Jon Machota put together a trade pitch for Adams that has the Cowboys acquiring the star for a 2025 third-round pick and wide receiver Jalen Brooks.

“The Raiders will likely have better offers, but it’s difficult for the Cowboys to give up much more in terms of future draft picks,” Machota wrote in an October 2, 2024, story titled, “Davante Adams trade proposals: What could the Raiders get for the future Hall of Fame WR?” “They recently made Dak Prescott the league’s highest-paid player and receiver CeeDee Lamb the second-highest-paid non-quarterback. They plan to eventually sign Micah Parsons to a deal that will likely make him the NFL’s highest-paid non-quarterback.

“… The Cowboys have bigger areas of concern, like along the defensive line and at running back, but there is something about receivers that has always intrigued owner/GM Jerry Jones. He has hit on draft picks like Dez Bryant and Lamb, but he has also been willing to do whatever is needed to add big-play veterans,” Machota continued.

“He traded two first-round picks for Joey Galloway in 2000. He signed Terrell Owens in 2006. He traded first-, third- and sixth-round picks for Roy Williams in 2008. He traded a first-round pick for Amari Cooper in 2018.”

The Cowboys Are ‘Monitoring’ a Potential Blockbuster Trade With the Raiders for Davante Adams: Insider

One of the main roadblocks to the Cowboys acquiring Adams is his sizable five-year, $140 million contract. Beyond this season, Adams still has an additional two seasons remaining on his deal. Adams has a $25.3 million cap hit and $16.8 million salary for 2024.

As for Dallas, the trade rumors linking the franchise to Adams intensified when The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported that the Cowboys were “monitoring” a potential trade for the playmaker.

“The Jets and Cowboys are among the many teams monitoring the Davante Adams situation,” Russini detailed in an October 2, message on X. “Both have checked in with the Raiders. I’m told at this point that Vegas is in no rush to make a move until a team reaches their asking price — but Adams wants out ASAP.”



There Are Conflicting Reports on the Cowboys’ Interest Level in a Trade With the Raiders

NFL Network’s Jane Slater was among those who later reported that Dallas was not interested in acquiring Adams. The league insider cited the financial implications as a major factor for the Cowboys’ reluctance.

“HC Mike McCarthy was asked about Davante Adams speaks of his respect for him as the player but doesn’t get into talks or player aquisitions,” Slater said in an October 2 message on X. “Internally, I’m told the Cowboys aren’t in on Adams ‘don’t have the money’ and more importantly draft capital next year more important than ever.”

The Cowboys are shorthanded at wide receiver behind CeeDee Lamb with Brandin Cooks on Injured Reserve. Jalen Tolbert is coming off a career game against the Pittsburgh Steelers notching 7 catches for 87 yards along with the game-winning touchdown reception. Adams’ financials make it hard to imagine the Cowboys will be aggressive enough to land Adams.