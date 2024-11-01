Proposed Trade Has Cowboys Land $80 Million Star Playmaker

The Dallas Cowboys have just a few days remaining to make a major move ahead of the NFL trade deadline on November 5, 2024. Halloween just passed, but the Cowboys have some time to pull a few more tricks to bolster the roster with treats via a trade.

One name to watch as the NFL trade deadline nears is Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp. The Cowboys could use some additional receiving threats beyond CeeDee Lamb. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer believes the Rams are seeking something in the neighborhood of a future second-round pick for Kupp.

Let’s explore a hypothetical scenario where the Cowboys are considering sending a second rounder to the Rams for Kupp.

The Rams Are Asking for a 2nd-Round Pick for Cooper Kupp: Insider

During an October 30 interview on “The Ryen Russillo Podcast,” Breer reported that the Rams took calls on potentially trading Kupp. The challenge is the Rams’ asking price is unlikely going to be met by the Cowboys or any other teams given his recent injury history.

“They took calls on Cooper Kupp, and what they told teams is it would cost more than Davante Adams cost the Jets to get him,” Breer noted. “So, Davante Adams was a three that could become a two [second-round pick]. So, you’re ostensibly talking about a second-round pick for Cooper Kupp, at least.

“…For another team, you look at his age, his mileage, could you value him about that [price]? Probably not.”

The case for the Cowboys making a move is Dallas needs more offensive firepower to go with Lamb. Dallas is in danger of missing the postseason and may need to outscore teams with the way the defense has played in 2024.

Could the Cowboys Trade for Cooper Kupp?

Heading into 2024, Kupp missed a combined 13 games over the last two seasons. Kupp has played just three games during the 2024 season as the receiver has dealt with multiple injuries in recent years.

The wideout has had three straight seasons without reaching 1,000 receiving yards. It is not just the injuries that should give the Cowboys pause about acquiring Kupp.

The former Pro Bowler also comes with a hefty price tag. Kupp has a three-year, $80 million contract that is slated to run through the 2026 season.

Kupp has a $29.7 million cap hit both this season and in 2025. The Rams do have an out in Kupp’s deal that would allow the franchise to move on from the star this offseason but would take a $22.2 million dead cap hit by releasing the veteran.

Kupp posted 59 receptions for 737 yards and 5 touchdowns in 12 starts during the 2023 season. The wideout has 23 receptions for 198 yards and 2 touchdowns in three appearances in 2024.

A Cowboys Trade at the Deadline Is Being Labeled as ‘Highly Unlikely’

Given all these details, Kupp is an unlikely fit for the Cowboys unless the Rams reworked his contract before a deal. The Athletic’s Jon Machota labled a potential trade for the Cowboys as “highly unlikely.”

“Making a move before the Nov. 5 trade deadline could give the Cowboys a much-needed spark,” Machota wrote in a November 1, story titled, “NFL trade deadline 2024: Latest roundup of team plans and potential moves.” “However, that seems highly unlikely. Dallas’ current plan is to depend on its younger players to step up and then getting a boost from the return of injured players Micah Parsons, DaRon Bland, DeMarcus Lawrence, Brandin Cooks and Marshawn Kneeland.”