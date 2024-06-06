Proposed Blockbuster Trade Has Cowboys Swap CeeDee Lamb for Steelers Star

The Dallas Cowboys face a decision when it comes to the future of CeeDee Lamb. The playmaker is holding out of mandatory minicamp practices as the star seeks a new contract.

Lamb is heading into the final season of his current deal with Dallas. Chances are the two sides will eventually agree to a lucrative contract extension.

Yet, if the Cowboys are unable to reach a new agreement with Lamb, could the team consider a potential blockbuster trade? Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon explores this idea with four potential trade packages Dallas could explore for their superstar receiver.

One of the more intriguing options is the Cowboys sending Lamb to the team’s historic rival Pittsburgh Steelers. Dallas lands Steelers standout receiver George Pickens and a second-round pick in the proposed deal.

“Unlike the rookie receivers already mentioned, George Pickens is established in the NFL despite being just 23,” Gagon wrote in a June 6, 2024 story titled, “4 Trade Packages for CeeDee Lamb That Cowboys Couldn’t Deny amid NFL Holdout.” “Still, the Steelers could opt to maximize their weapons for Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

“Because Pickens is coming off a 1,000-yard sophomore season, this would be slightly closer to a player-for-player deal, with Dallas saving money and gaining some draft capital and Pittsburgh doing everything in its power to get this right,” Gagon added.

“This move makes quite a lot of sense considering the Steelers are in better cap shape than the Cowboys.”

Cowboys News: Owner Jerry Jones Discussed the Idea of Adding More Players Versus Keeping CeeDee Lamb

Some Cowboys fans are sure to object to this idea, but let’s consider what owner Jerry Jones said earlier this offseason. Unprompted, Jones discussed the idea of paying Lamb versus adding multiple players for the same price.

“He’s out there and he’s more valuable than anybody else,” Jones remarked on March 26, per DallasCowboys.com’s Nick Harris. “But that valuable, to have to give up four or five players to have him, you have to get that reconciled. That’s what I’m trying to say. It’s a lot quicker and easier said than done.

“… Whoever has CeeDee, and I hope it’s us, they’re going to use him,” Jones added. “You have to. You just have to get that kind of mileage out of him. What has he shown us? That he’s capable of carrying that load. We’ve gotta have focus.”

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Likely Passes on Trading CeeDee Lamb

Still wondering how George Pickens makes these catches look normal 😮 pic.twitter.com/Th2HwwKQUX — NFL (@NFL) June 4, 2024

The good news for Cowboys fans is Jones says a lot of things that rarely come true. Dallas hopefully learned their lesson from trading away Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns for a late-round pick swap.

The move did not turn out great for the Cowboys, but it did allow Lamb to emerge as one of the NFL’s top receivers. Pickens is a solid wideout who is coming off 63 receptions for 1,140 yards and 5 touchdowns in 17 appearances during the 2023 season.

The receiver is also on a team-friendly four-year, $6.7 million rookie deal, which could have appeal to Dallas. Pickens has two seasons remaining on this contract, but eventually the receiver will be due for a raise, just like Lamb.

Dallas can continue to kick the can down the road, but if the team wants to have an elite receiver, the franchise is going to have to eventually pay. Spotrac projects Lamb’s market value to be a four-year, $136.1 million contract.

The price is only going up for star receivers like Lamb. Ultimately, the Cowboys are likely to come to their senses and ink the playmaker to a lucrative new deal. This means passing on enticing trades for the star wideout.