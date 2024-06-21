Veteran Cowboys RB in Danger of Being Released Before 2024 Season

The Dallas Cowboys have made multiple additions to their running back group, but that doesn’t mean that those same players will make the roster. Ezekiel Elliott is the most notable addition, but Royce Freeman is also a veteran presence on the roster.

The problem for Freeman is that there is a crowd of RBs. And with young talent and unique skillsets coming into play, Blogging the Boys writer LP Cruz believes he will end up missing the 53-man roster.

“Ezekiel Elliott returns to the Cowboys after one year away with the New England Patriots. Zeke should resume as the team’s lead back with Rico Dowdle coming into spell Elliott. Deuce Vaughn gets another chance to contribute to the roster,” Cruz predicted in a June 21 article. “Failing to make the cut are veteran runners Royce Freeman and Malik Davis. Their goodbye at the end of the summer shouldn’t be seen as permanent, as either could be brought back at some point during the regular season.”

While Cruz thinks Freeman could return, his future is uncertain. It’s not an ideal situation for the veteran RB, but it is for Dallas. They don’t have a proven No. 1 RB at this stage, but the Cowboys do have a variety of different skillsets to consider.

Freeman Trying to Stick with Dallas

As a third-round pick by the Denver Broncos in the 2018 NFL draft, there was legitimate hype for Freeman. He had impressed at Oregon and became the Pac-12’s all-time leader in rushing touchdowns. He then entered a talented RB room with the Broncos that would allow him time to develop.

And after his rookie season, there was plenty of optimism. According to Pro Football Reference, Freeman totaled 521 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns in 2018. He averaged a solid 4.0 yards per carry and offered a physical, bruising option for Denver.

But his role minimized and his production stalled over the next two years, eventually being released by Denver shortly before the 2021 season. Over the past three NFL seasons, Freeman has struggled to find a long-term home.

The former Duck has played for the Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans and the Los Angeles Rams. The Cowboys are hoping his 2023 stint with the Rams is a sign of things to come, as Freeman averaged 4.1 yards per carry on his way to a season with 319 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Freeman Isn’t Only Cowboys Vet Facing Cut Line

Besides Freeman, another noticeable veteran that could be released is wide receiver Jalen Tolbert. Tolbert was a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, but has not properly established himself in Dallas.

Inside the Star writer Mark Heaney believes Tolbert could be cut in favor of young talent like UDFA signing Ryan Flourney.

“Tolbert has had opportunities over his first two seasons, he just hasn’t capitalized on them to this point. If that trend stays throughout the preseason process, why shouldn’t he be on the chopping block? It would allow Dallas to give more snaps to young receivers like Jalen Brooks and Ryan Flournoy,” Heaney wrote.

In his first 25 games over the past two seasons, Tolbert has caught 24 passes for 280 yards and 2 touchdowns.