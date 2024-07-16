Cowboys Predicted to Land ‘Powerful’ 17-TD Running Back

The Dallas Cowboys remained mostly quiet this offseason in addressing the running back position. Dallas brought back Ezekiel Elliott while allowing Tony Pollard to join the Tennessee Titans in NFL free agency.

All this has prompted speculation that the Cowboys could take a running back early in the 2025 NFL draft. Pro Football Network’s Owain Jones projects the Cowboys will take Ohio State Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins with the No. 23 pick in his early 2025 mock draft. The draft order is based on the latest Super Bowl odds.

“Quinshon Judkins exploded onto the college football scene as a freshman and has been one of the top running backs in the country over the last two seasons, racking up 3,006 scrimmage yards and 34 scrimmage touchdowns,” Jones detailed in a July 13, 2024, story titled, “Owain Jones’ 2025 NFL Mock Draft: James Pearce Jr. Headlines Exciting Defensive Class, Travis Hunter Goes Before Carson Beck.”

“A powerful rusher with sharp acceleration and long speed, the Ohio State transfer has the contact balance to fight through contact while having the vision to eat open space. Judkins has the profile to be a featured back in the NFL and has the résumé to be a first-round selection.”

Potential Dallas Cowboys Target Quinshon Judkins Posted Back-to-Back Seasons With 1,000 Rushing Yards & 15 TDs

Judkins began his collegiate career at Ole Miss before joining a loaded Ohio State running back room this offseason. The playmaker posted back-to-back seasons topping 1,000 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns with the Rebels.

Judkins’ best season came in 2022 when the rusher notched 274 carries for 1,567 yards and 16 touchdowns. Last season, Judkins posted 271 carries for 1,158 yards and 15 touchdowns in 13 appearances. Judkins also added 22 receptions for 149 yards and 2 TDs though air.

It will be worth watching to see how Judkins produces in the Ohio State offense. Pro Football Network’s mock draft has Judkins as the lone running back selected in the first round. Additional options for the Cowboys could include Oklahoma State star Ollie Gordon, Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty and Judkins’ Ohio State teammate TreVeyon Henderson.

Cowboys Predicted to Trade for a Veteran Running Back

As for 2024, not everyone is convinced the Cowboys are done adding running backs. Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine predicted the Cowboys will make another addition, potentially trading for a veteran playmaker.

“A trade might make more sense. Dameon Pierce would be a logical target,” Ballentine detailed in a July 11 article titled, “7 Bold Predictions for 2024 NFL Training Camp.” “He had a successful rookie season with the Houston Texans but ceded his role to Devin Singletary last season and the Texans acquired Joe Mixon this offseason.

“A veteran like Miles Sanders would also be an intriguing option. He completely lost the backfield in Carolina last season but had 1,347 yards from scrimmage in his 2022 campaign with the Eagles.”

This idea tracks with what owner Jerry Jones hinted at after the team passed on drafting a running back. Jones indicated that the team could make a mid-season trade.

“I’ve seen teams win the Super Bowl with running backs that they traded for midseason,” Jones told reporters on April 27. “So, the point is that this thing’s a long way from being over as to how you’re going to line up against X next fall.”