Cowboys Take Major Step on Mike McCarthy Future: Report

If you’ve followed the Cowboys over the past year, then you’re aware that Dallas’ front office tends to move at a glacial pace, very often to its detriment, and to the detriment of the team. That’s been the case with coach Mike McCarthy, who is wrapping up the last year of his contract and will be a full-fledged free agent in just four days.

While many expected, throughout the year, that McCarthy would be hitting the bricks after this 7-10 disaster, the fight and poise the Cowboys showed to close out the year with a 4-3 mark in their final seven games, despite a roster awash in injuries, may have earned McCarthy more time in Dallas.

The Cowboys have been acting like a team that wants to keep McCarthy. Dallas denied the Bears‘ request to interview McCarthy for Chicago’s open head-coaching gig. McCarthy also has interest in the Saints’ job, according to reports.

The Cowboys may well be lining up to keep him. And in true Cowboys fashion, according to NFL Media insider Tom Pelissero, they’re just starting negotiations with McCarthy here on Friday, January 10.

Cowboys Beginning Negotiations

Here’s what Pelissero wrote on Twitter/X, ahead of what should be an eventful weekend for the Cowboys, one without a playoff appearance for the first time since 2020, McCarthy’s first year in Dallas:

“After several days of discussions about the 2024 season and the future, #Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and coach Mike McCarthy remain open to moving forward together and the sides are expected to open talks today on a new contract to keep him in Dallas, per sources.

“There have been no negotiations yet and still are other issues to work through. McCarthy’s contract is set to expire Tuesday, giving Dallas a few more days to work out a deal. Otherwise, McCarthy would be free to pursue other opportunities.”

Mike McCarthy Wants to Stay

Despite interest from elsewhere, McCarthy, for his part, has been clear on where he wants to be. After a 49-35 record in the last three seasons with the Cowboys, he wants to stay put.

Asked if his first goal now that his contract is soon to be up is to stay in Dallas, McCarthy was unequivocal: “Absolutely, I mean, I have a lot invested here. And the Cowboys have a lot invested in me. There is a personal side in all these decisions, and they all point in the right direction. I think anytime you invest your time, energy, your belief, the connection you have, the relationships you have in place here, the understanding of what the organization can do and is willing to do, those are all positive attributes that you take into account.

“But absolutely, I am a builder. I believe in building programs. I believe in developing young players. So, at the end of the day, it is about winning. You have to have those components in place to get this thing where it needs to be. I think we have a good foundation here.”