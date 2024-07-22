Cowboys Urged to Sign ‘Cost-Effective’ 34-Year-Old Ex-Pro Bowl RB

The Dallas Cowboys are obviously lacking a clear-cut starter at running back entering training camp.

As the Cowboys prepare to begin training camp on Thursday, July 25, they’ll do so without an obvious starter at running back. They have a variety of options in veteran running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Royce Freeman — both offseason free agent signings — along with unproven young backs such as Deuce Vaughn, Malik Davis and Rico Dowdle.

With the Cowboys lacking a true star at running back, Pro Football Network’s Dallas Robinson is urging the team to sign former Buffalo Bills running back Latavius Murray. Murray was the oldest running back in the NFL last season at the age of 33. However, he performed decently well as the Bills’ No. 2 back, rushing for 300 yards and four touchdowns while starting four games.

“Now 34 years old, Latavius Murray was the oldest running back in the NFL last season,” writes Robinson. “He signed with the Bills in May and became a contributor after fellow RB Damien Harris suffered a season-ending injury in Week 5. Murray became Buffalo’s No. 2 back, taking 96 touches for 419 total yards and four touchdowns.”

Adam Schultz of Cowboys Country refers to Murray as a “cost-effective” option for Dallas. However, he does bring up a valid argument in why Dallas would add another older running back when they already have Elliott.

“Now, Murray is 34 years old, so there is an argument to make about why Dallas would add a running back who is older than the entire group and hasn’t hit high marks in terms of stats for years,” writes Schultz. “They already have that in Elliott. Well, Murray would be cost-effective, and last season for the Buffalo Bills totaled 300 rushing yards and four touchdowns from 79 carries.”

Why the Cowboys Should Consider Signing RB Latavius Murray

The argument for Dallas signing Murray — an ex-Pro Bowl running back who has played for seven different NFL teams — is simple: the Cowboys have a less-than-impressive running back room.

“The Cowboys reunited with Ezekiel Elliott this summer, adding him to a backfield that also includes Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn, Royce Freeman, and others,” writes Robinson. “Dallas, arguably the least active NFL team of the 2024 free agent period, should consider signing another RB before the season begins.”

The Argument Against Signing Latavius Murray

The urging of the Cowboys to sign another running back isn’t surprising; it’s a key position that wasn’t properly addressed in the offseason following the departure of former Pro Bowl starting running back Tony Pollard. But the idea of Dallas signing another aging running back who is well beyond his peak years — they’ve already done that with Elliott — doesn’t sound too smart.

Head coach Mike McCarthy has already signaled that the Cowboys will likely use a committee approach at the running back position this season when discussing Elliott’s role in 2024.

“We’re running back by committee,” McCarthy told reporters back in May. “But I think he’ll definitely play at the level that he’s played, I know, in my time here. I anticipate that. I don’t see any drop off in the way he moves. He’s in good shape. … He’s come in here and picked up right where he’s left off.”

It’s true that Murray has been effective as a spot starter and a running back who shares carries with the full-time starter in recent years. He actually posted 703 rushing yards and 4.4 yards per carry while starting nearly half of the season — seven games — for the Denver Broncos during the 2022 season.

According to Pro Football Focus, Murray was one of the best running backs in the NFL during the 2022 season, posting an 82.5 offensive grade and 86.0 rushing grade. Among running backs with at least 100 snaps, Murray ranked ninth in offensive grade and seventh in rushing grade.

While he wasn’t as effective during the 2023 season with the Bills, he was still efficient, posting a 64.9 offensive grade and 74.2 rushing grade.

If the Cowboys hadn’t added both Elliott and Freeman, the Murray signing actually wouldn’t be a bad idea. He’s proven he can excel as a complementary back and he was extremely efficient just two years prior as the Broncos’ part-time starting back.

But while the Cowboys could very well release Freeman before the start of the season, it’s unlikely that they do so with Elliott. Having two older backs on the roster isn’t a smart idea, especially when considering both of them averaged under 3.9 yards per carry last season.