Lions News: Det Agrees to Huge Contract Extension With QB Jared Goff

Fans of the Detroit Lions have been waiting all offseason to hear about the Lions and quarterback Jared Goff agreeing to a contract extension. On May 13, they finally did, and the deal is even larger than some of the most expensive projections.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on May 13 that the Lions agreed to a 4-year, $212 million extension with Goff. The contract will include $170 million guaranteed.

“Another done deal in Detroit: Lions are signing QB Jared Goff to a four-year, $212 million contract extension that includes $170 million guaranteed, sources tell ESPN,” wrote Schefter on X (formerly Twitter).

The contract is the biggest deal in Lions history. On an average annual basis, Goff will receive $53 million per season.

That’s even more than what ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler predicted about a month ago. On April 14, Fowler reported the Lions were working toward signing Goff to a deal that would be worth up to $50 million per year.

Goff will have the second-highest average annual salary for the 2024 season. Only Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow at $55 million will have a higher salary this fall.

Furthermore, Goff’s $170 million fully guaranteed is ranked sixth-highest among all NFL quarterbacks. The total value of the new Goff contract is rated ninth-highest.